Not a settling of scores for drug reasons, not a crime for old quarrels between families. The death of Silvestre, 47, was motivated by a much more banal matter. The theft of a scooter was the trigger for the ‘laundry crime’, as confirmed by sources close to the investigation of the case.

Likewise, the accused of the alleged homicide, a minor, was the owner of the stolen two-wheeled vehicle and a member of a well-known clan that resides in social housing in the San Pedro neighborhood, in Lorca. Silvestre knew him because they live in the same neighborhood and, according to the neighbors, both families had some disputes over other issues.

Last Friday, however, they met at three in the morning at the Sutullena service station, located in the Ronda Sur, to resolve the matter of the theft of the scooter. Two vehicles arrived at the gas station, in which between four and five members of each family traveled. They parked the vehicles in the rear area of ​​the establishment where the laundry is located, got out of the cars and started an argument.

Silvestre was a robust, corpulent man and suffered from a limp in one leg, as described by his relatives. The members of the other clan got into a dispute with him and the minor, from whom the scooter had allegedly been stolen, threatened him saying that either they would return it to him or he would stick a knife into him. Immediately afterwards, a fight broke out between the two. According to sources close to the investigation of the case, it was not a direct attack, but in the struggle, the young man ended up stabbing Silvestre in the chest.

With the man on the ground and seriously injured, those involved in the fight got into their car and fled. The first to arrive to help Silvestre was a Local Police patrol, whose agents tried to revive him, while requesting an ambulance.

However, when the toilets arrived they could only certify the death of the man. The National Police took over the investigation of the case and collected the images from the security cameras of the service station, which, according to sources consulted by LA VERDAD, would confirm that the minor was the perpetrator of the fatal attack. The videos also identified the rest of those involved and that same afternoon, the National Police deployed a ‘cage’ operation around the San Pedro neighborhood. About twenty agents, equipped with helmets and batons, took to the streets of the neighborhood to try to get the suspects to turn themselves in.

As sources from the Corps explained, the troops also tried to prevent this deadly stabbing from ending up causing a confrontation between rival families. During the raid there were several searches at homes and there was a detainee; another of those involved in the brawl, aged 24, was arrested shortly after at the Mula bus station. Both were brought before the courts on Sunday and the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 6 of Lorca ordered his entry into prison.

However, the alleged perpetrator of the stab wound remained on the run. Investigators located him and arrested him the next day, Monday, in Alicante, where he was hiding with another person. The National Police detained both, but released the fourth suspect who was not related to the events without charge.

For his part, the head of Murcia’s Juvenile Court 1 agreed on Tuesday to internment in a closed regime, as a precautionary measure, for the minor, who is facing an alleged crime of homicide, according to judicial sources.