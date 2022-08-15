The moment a tourist’s bag is stolen on a Barcelona beach was accidentally captured during an interview

The incident with the theft on the beach of Barcelona accidentally hit the newscast of the local TV channel – a video circulating on the network made it possible to quickly reveal the appearance of the perpetrator. In case of drew attention in Euro Weekly News.

The moment of the theft was captured during an interview with a local resident on a Spanish TV channel – while the man was telling the correspondent how he loves the European resort for its clear sea and pleasant beach, in the background the attacker managed to steal the unattended tourist bag in a few seconds.

Later, the owner of the stolen bag appeared in the background – an elderly man in swimming trunks looks around for his belongings and begins to scream in a panic about the theft.

It is noted that the video circulating on the network allowed the Barcelona police to quickly respond to the complaint of the victim and establish the appearance of the thief.