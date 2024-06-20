Two Crimeans stole 21 valuable paintings from a sanatorium in Kislovodsk

Two residents of Crimea stole 21 valuable paintings from a sanatorium in Kislovodsk. The crime was captured on a CCTV camera, and the recording was provided to Lenta.ru by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The footage shows men removing paintings from the wall. After arrest they give evidence. Police officers roll up stolen paintings. A criminal case has been opened against the suspects for theft of works of art. They were going to resell the stolen paintings of several artists, which were presented at an exhibition in the sanatorium.

Having learned about the exhibition, Crimeans came to Kislovodsk. One of them entered the sanatorium at night through an unlocked utility room. There he removed the canvases from the stretchers and carried them out. The suspects took the stolen works of art to Crimea and hid them with a friend. The damage from the crime exceeded two million rubles.

Operatives tracked down the thieves and caught them in hot pursuit. The stolen paintings were found and returned to their owners. With the court’s approval, the suspects were arrested.

On May 30, the Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke about the search for witnesses to the abduction of the owner of a painting worth one hundred thousand dollars. He disappeared in the spring of 2003, after he took a taxi to the Moscow region to meet with a potential buyer of the painting.