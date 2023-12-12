Nearly 130 new shows will arrive in the theaters and auditoriums of Murcia during the first half of 2024. The Councilor for Culture and Identity of the City Council, Diego Avilés, presented this Tuesday at the Romea Theater together with the director of the Performing Arts Area, Juan Pablo Soler, the new programming from February to June, which includes productions such as 'La casa de Bernarda Alba ', by the National Dramatic Center, and works starring well-known performers such as Javier Gutiérrez and Luis Bermejo, Anabel Alonso, Carmen Machi and Macarena García, Malena Alterio and Isabel Ordaz, among others. Likewise, you can see the latest production by Els Joglars and concerts such as those by Catherine Rusell, Ismael Serrano and Luar Na Lubre.

Along with theater and music, including lyric, the program includes dance, circus, magic, humor, family shows and multidisciplinary productions that bring together different disciplines. Likewise, about 50 percent of the scheduled shows are productions from the Region of Murcia; a percentage that increases especially in the programming of the Auditoriums and the Bernal Theater, approaching 80 percent.

Among these proposals from the Region, the premieres of 'Cría Cuerdos', by Cía. Deconné; 'Becoming small', by Emilio Manzano; two new Small Theater proposals (Delivery Theater project); two other productions of the Small Grand Theater cycle of the Teatro Circo Murcia (TCM), which will be performed by Elpreciodelpeine and Teatro Planeta, and a new family show by La Pandilla de Drilo: 'Drilo Rock'.

During this second part of the season, the Murcia Jazz Festival will return to the municipal stages; the Murcia Flamenco Summit; the Determinants Festival, focused on performing arts and social action; Abril en Danza, which continues to support contemporary dance, and Enclave Mujer, carried out in collaboration with Cultural Centers of the Murcia City Council. The Bernal Theater will also host, between January 13 and March 16, the II National Amateur Theater Contest in the City of Murcia and the shows from the A Pie de Calle cycle will soon be added.

Give culture



The programming, whose tickets go on sale this Tuesday (at the box office and online) and which can be consulted through the pages Teatrocircomurcia.es, Teatroromea.es and Auditoriosybernal.es, has the support of the Platea Program of the INAEM and the Professional Performing Arts and Music Circuit of the Region of Murcia, promoted by the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA).

The Councilor for Culture indicates that the sale of tickets on these dates “is also done with the aim that, during this Christmas, the people of Murcia join the proposal of giving emotions, giving culture, and thus being able to enjoy of a unique moment with theater, dance or music, since it is an option that many people include in their letters to Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, taking into account that in this new program there is a tailor-made gift for each Murcian ».

80 shows at the Teatro Romea and the TCM



Around 80 shows will take place at the Romea Theater and the TCM. Half of them are theater productions and concerts, although dance also stands out, with circus, magic, humor and musical theater completing the programme. Works such as 'La casa de Bernarda Alba', a new production by the National Dramatic Center directed by Alfredo Sanzol, will arrive at the Romea Theater; 'La Celestina', starring Anabel Alonso; 'The king who was', by Els Joglars; 'Our hidden acts', with Carmen Machi, Macarena García and Santi Marín; 'The Professor', with Isabel Ordaz and Marcial Álvarez, and 'The Friends of Them Two', with Malena Alterio and David Lorente under the direction of Daniel Veronese. At the TCM you will see, for example, 'The suit', with Javier Gutiérrez and Luis Bermejo, 'The sea: vision of children who have never seen it', proposed by Xavier Bobés and Alberto Conejero, and 'Peter & Pan ', a new adaptation of Barry's classic for which Teatre Escalante, LaMar and La Teta Calva have joined forces.

Within the Flamenco Summit, figures such as Antonio Molina 'El Choro' and Maite Márquez, Lole Montoya and Reyes Carrasco, Juana la del Pipa and Rancapino Chico and the Murcia Dance Company with 'La zapatera prodigiosa' will perform on both stages. And the Murcia Jazz Festival will include concerts such as those by Catherine Rusell, Antonio Lizana, Moisés P. Sánchez Quartet and the family concert by Capitán Corchea. The musical proposals are completed with Ismael Serrano, Luar Na Lubre and with the concerts on stage of the Música de Cerca cycle, with names such as Jacobo Serra and Guillem Roma.

Regarding the dance shows, 'Go Figure', by Sharon Fridman, stands out; 'Imperfect', a production for which La Baldufa Teatre and Sol Picó have joined forces; 'Simpere', by OtraDanza, and 'For four horsemen', by Cía. Girl Girl; as well as the La Trócola circus ('REM') and the Lucas Escobedo Company ('Paüra'). Finally, the XX International Magic Festival of Murcia will be held and the humor will be provided by Facu Díaz and Manuel Maldonado, El Monaguillo, Álex Clavero and 'La ruina'.

Diego Avilés points out that “the Performing Arts Area of ​​the Murcia City Council continues with this programming, offering a plural, accessible and quality offer for citizens of the entire municipality of Murcia. A programming in which the presence of creators, companies and production companies from the Region of Murcia once again stands out, whom we continue to firmly support.

The person in charge of Culture explains that “we continue working to maintain municipal spaces as a reference outside the Region, not only in terms of stage programming, but also in matters such as mediation, with the program of activities already presented (Experimenta Escénica), and also in terms of accessibility and social action, with different actions and with a new edition of the Determinants Festival. At the same time, he indicates that “we do not forget, therefore, the transformative nature of the performing arts, nor their educational and social cohesion values, and we continue to open the doors of the eight performing spaces to citizens.”

Bernal Theater and Municipal Auditoriums



The Bernal Theater of El Palmar and the Municipal Auditoriums of Algezares, Beniaján, Cabezo de Torres, Guadalupe and La Alberca will host, from February to June, more than 40 shows, also predominating theater, music, family shows, and with a large presence of companies and producers from the Region of Murcia. This will be seen on the municipal stages with scenic montages aimed at different audiences to whom, like every season, proposals will continue to be brought together that derive from the opening and support of these spaces to local entities such as bands and musical groups.

Among the main theatrical proposals of these spaces we find productions such as 'Menina, I am a whore work by Velázquez', by Proyecto Cultura; the multidisciplinary assembly 'Masa sourd', by Cía Caí. And works by creators and companies from the Region such as 'Volverse Pequeno', by Emilio Manzano; 'Lady, come (chronicles about female pleasure and sexuality)', by Las Galgas; 'Constelaciones', by Nacho Vilar Producciones; 'My body will be the way', by Alquibla Teatro; 'Martirio Alba', by La Púa Escénica; 'Is life a dream?', by Aerolíneas Paraíso y Cía. Ostrich, and 'Ay, Carmela!', by Doble K Teatro, among others.

There will also be dance proposals such as 'Papeng Ila', in which the dancer Pablo Egea and the Taiwanese dancer Taboeh join in 'Oebay Tataysi', and 'Sweet Dreams', by Alberto Velasco. And family productions among which are the new concert by La Chica Charcos; the musical 'Bambi. Prince of the Forest' and other works by companies in the Region such as 'Melchior's Journey' (Teatro Silfo) and 'The Emperor's New Clothes' (Cía. Ferroviaria).

The stages of the districts will also continue to host shows from the Murcia Flamenco Summit, such as the recital starring Mercedes Luján; the Murcia Jazz Festival, with the Murcia group Shenandoah Jazz Project, Lucía Rey Trio and Sir Charlas + 3 'dehere'.