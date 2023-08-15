in

“I’ve wanted to be an actress since I was in the public eye as a four-year-old Sleeping Beauty the Musical fed up. The leading lady had blonde hair just like me and I thought: I want that too. After that I never doubted again.

“Coming to drama school was difficult. I auditioned three times at all schools. That is a very intensive process, but I had the feeling that I was going to succeed. In the meantime I did a pre-education in The Hague and worked in Disneyland Paris for half a year, as Character & Parade performer. But this was really what I wanted, and after my third audition I was accepted in Utrecht. Persevere.

“I am now entering my fourth year. The training is intensive, often with long days, and you learn a lot about how you are physically and emotionally put together. In Utrecht you are also trained as a maker. I like that very much. You can completely customize something for yourself, something you like the most to play. This year I performed my own solo at the Tweetakt festival, my first performance outside of school. I found it very exciting, but luckily it was well received.

“I find the fascinating thing about playing that you dive into a completely different world. You learn how someone thinks, lives and moves. It’s very liberating, you can do everything you wouldn’t do if you were yourself. Even with a bad guy you can find out what you recognize in a person and why someone makes certain choices.”

out

‘The last year of drama school is very free, so you can do an internship. I will start my internship in March, and before that I will travel through Thailand for a month and do a course in dance, performance and acting in India. That’s why I canceled my room in Utrecht and I’m living with my parents again. This way I can also save costs.

“The fact that I am consciously saving is fairly new. I was always good at spending my money, especially on clothes. But inflation has made me pay more attention to it. Now I consciously choose not to do things, so that I can save for my trip. I also go to clothing stores less, otherwise I can’t hold back. And I also try to save on catering, but that is difficult because it really belongs to theater to have drinks and talk after a performance.

“The theater world is not an easy world, but I’m not too worried about that. My family has also always encouraged me to do what I like, not to choose a profession that deserves better. Fortunately, I already have a first job for after graduating, and after that I have confidence in it. As long as I keep following my heart in the projects I do, it will be fine.”

Net income: 600 euros (study finance and temporary work) Fixed charges: rent (resident) 0 euros; groceries 250 euros; insurance and telephone 0 euros (parents pay); clothing 50 euros, catering 150 euros; care 30 euros, public transport 30 euros; charities (Stichting Dierenlot) 3.50 euros Save: 150 euros if possible, for holidays Last big purchase: heels by Steve Madden, 138 euros

Newsletter

NRC Smart Life Pieces that help you make your life better and your career better