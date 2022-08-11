THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Thursday, August 11, 2022, 02:57



The summer program II Municipal Circuit of Professional Theater in Neighborhoods and Provincial Councils, which began in June, will arrive during the month of August at half a dozen enclaves in the municipality. This cultural initiative, which brings dramatic art closer to the periphery, will stage tomorrow, in the garden of the Archaeological Museum, the children’s play ‘El bush of roses’, at 10 pm. Half an hour before, but at the premises of the Perín Neighborhood Association, ‘Salem, the revenge of a people’ will arrive. For these two events, as for the rest, admission is free, although it is necessary to previously reserve a place through the different neighborhood groups.

The first of these actions is carried out by the company Representainment. It is a stage project of puppets, focused on the smallest audience and promoted by the Cartagena actor and director Adrián Quiñones. The second is a production by Monís Producciones, directed by David Parrón, which tells the story of a town marked by witchcraft.

The initiative, promoted by the Department of Culture, will continue on Friday August 12 and Saturday 13 in the civic center of the Barriada Hispanoamérica and in the civic center of Los Mateos, respectively, with the play ‘El bush of roses’ at 19 hours. ‘Salem, the revenge of a people’ will be performed again on Monday 15 at 10 pm, in Molino Derribao.

Until September 30



On Thursday 25, at 10 pm, ‘The Magic Book of Dreams’ will be in the garden of the Archaeological Museum; and on Sunday 28, at the same time, ‘El Joven Arturo, Rey Del Siglo XXI’ will be seen in the courtyard of the Los Urrutias social center.

This theatrical program will run until September 30 and will reach twenty neighborhoods and councils, although the initiative plans to continue representing productions until the end of this year. With these representations, a double objective is pursued: to help local professional companies and to bring the performing arts closer to the outskirts of the municipality, so that the neighbors have the opportunity to enjoy culture.