Kafka checked into a hotel in 1922 as Josef K, the name of the protagonist of The process, the novel that Ernesto Caballero has adapted and directed. The show is impeccably made. The marked characterization of its characters, the expressionist amplitude of the set design, the temperature of the light and the musical landscape produce a manifest uneasiness, but the performances of the cast do not have an imprint in accordance with all of this as a whole.

The first thing that surprises cost of living is to see Pau Roca playing a character with cerebral palsy. After a few first minutes of astonishment, we must recognize his great work, but at the same time we cannot help but imagine how an actor with paralysis would have played the same role. Playwright Martyna Majok won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for this text, specifying that, when possible, it is preferable that the role be played by an actor with “real” paralysis.

infinite work, new work by Los Bárbaros, takes the unusual form of a storyteller. It all starts with an apparently naturalistic one starring a deputy who begins to hallucinate in a session of Congress and ends up in a fantastic world where he bumps into fantastic animals and beings who in turn tell him fantastic stories. He doesn’t understand them and we don’t fully understand them either, but they captivate him and captivate us.

