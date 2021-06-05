Every Saturday, TV Peru will transmit a work recorded at the Gran Teatro Nacional with the program ‘Zona teatro’. With the project, it would be possible to massify the performing arts, as Mateo Chiarella, one of the directors and playwrights, points out. “We were not only fighting (before the pandemic) to decentralize the theater, but also to make its benefits understood and then to preserve some characteristics of theatricality, but with good quality cameras.”

What do you think of this project in the open signal, so questioned by its contents?

The theater is a means ‘for’. It is based on very human principles, to begin with: attention to conflict. How not to use the theater to generate interest, educate and give values! The State needs tools to meet objectives it has in relation to its community. This start could lead to many things.

Was it necessary to talk about projects like this during the electoral campaign?

Yes. Well, the political situation has us all tense, sad, overwhelmed, right? But the human being cannot lack faith, we all have the hope that any of the candidates can value the things that we have already achieved. I have faith that they surround themselves with the right people and can understand – because I don’t think they do – the value of culture. So many independent theater companions who are the lung of the spirit of a society. The spirit is art and culture, it is what allows you to feel a tolerant human being. It would do politicians a lot of good to go to the theater (smiles).

‘Theater area’. The program opens today, 11 am, with the play ‘Sisi and her first concert’, directed by Chiarella. Patricia Barreto and Cary Rodríguez perform.

How much damage does polarizing do? There are those who say that artists would not have someone to “sell” their work to, for example.

A lot of people are falling for it. Let’s take out for a little bit all the premises of corruption and ‘terruqueo’ that there are, let’s see the technical team of Peru Libre. There was a great communication problem to convey ideas that they know because they have contact with the human group that is voting for them; but there are things that they say and have logic, and that would have to be seen by Fuerza Popular. But instead there is ridicule about his language, eyes upward as if to say: “Where did this brute come from?” We are not able to understand the other. I am going to vitiate my vote, but those ways of speaking, minimizing, are destroying us. All that about the frustration of a human group that feels hurt; He cannot stand that, in addition to having deficiencies, they look at them with disdain.

What projects do you have from the Ricardo Blume room?

My father (Jorge Chiarella) passed away and we have been very beaten, we are shaking off the pain and starting to work with something, a kind of transition between our institution and theatrical work. We achieved one of the state’s buffers and part of the proposals we made were my father’s projects. We want to give society something that has to do with the grief we are having as a country, with the death figures. We said: “What is the role of the theater now? Maybe we get distracted by so much bad news ”. But when you feel part of the pain, it does not cause you, you cannot become a ‘claun‘. We understood that we have to do something to help us endure grief and we are doing folk tales, reviewing how different communities cope with grief.

Season

The program premieres today, 11 am, with Patricia Barreto and Cary Rodríguez.

