In Izhevsk (Udmurtia), the reconstruction of the Theater for Young Spectators (TYuZ) is being completed. The opening ceremony is scheduled for the end of December, said the Minister of Culture of the Republic Vladimir Solovyov on the VKontakte social network.

According to him, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Culture to organize the opening of the theater. The exact date of the ceremony has not yet been announced, but it is known that it is scheduled for the end of December. “Susanin”.

“The auditorium is designed for 170 seats, but their number may decrease or increase depending on the features of the stage at each performance. <...> The building of the Youth Theater will also house carpentry and props workshops, administrative and storage facilities. For the full-fledged work of the troupe, a rehearsal room and several dressing rooms are planned there, ”Soloviev said.

As noted Udm-info.ru, a unique transforming stage built in the theater will become its feature. Special lifting mechanisms, sound and light and music equipment were purchased for it.

The reconstruction of the Theater for Young Spectators started in Izhevsk in 2020 as part of the Culture national project. In January 2021, the builders had already completed 95% of the work, but it was not possible to open the site ahead of schedule.