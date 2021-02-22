Rent, the cult musical theater work that will have a new Argentine version during the month of March and can be seen by streaming, will take the stage of the Metropolitan Sura Theater this Thursday, February 25 with the cast of Almost normal (Next to normal, its original name).

If it is about reinventing itself, the theater knows about this. And it is that given the health situation due to the pandemic and due to the suspension of certain shows, the artistic world renews its ideas to be able to continue operating. Now is the turn of Rent which, as a reason to celebrate his new project, will be exposed to the public at the end of the show Almost Normal.

Both one and the other have things in common. Both were born in the off broadway, and achieved international success in a short time. This is why they won the most important awards in the industry, such as the Pulitzer Theater. From there, several countries around the world worked to adapt it.

The recognition they have is not surprising. And it is that, Next to normal was promoted by the foundation Jonathan Larson created in honor of the author of Rent, the rock musical in the early 90s that was based on the opera La Bohéme scored by Giacomo Puccini. The plot revolves around a group of young bohemians who fight in Alphabet City, a New York neighborhood that suffers from the constant threat of AIDS.

Almost Normal will receive the protagonists of Rent on stage.

In 1994 Larson presented the show for the first time in a theatrical workshop, but never knew the popularity of its creation, since two years later, Larson was found dead at home due to an aortic aneurysm.

Due to public acceptance, in 2005 the director Chris Columbus and under the production of Robert de Niro, the film adaptation of this dramatic story was made.

It was in 2008, in the Kónex Cultural City of Argentina, when the set designer Valeria Ambrosio launched several figures of the genre to carry out the project, such as Florencia Otero, German Tripel, Débora Turza, Laura Conforte, Pablo Sultani, among others.

Now, from the direction of Juan Alvarez Prado, Valentina Berger of Go Broadway as producer and the film and theater entrepreneur Carlos Mentasti, they have selected Franco Friguglietti (Roger), Cande Molfese (Mimi), Federico Coates (Mark), Mariel Percossi (Maureen ), Lula Roshenthal (Joanne), Pato Wittis (Tom Collins), Manu Victoria (Angel) and Pato Arellano (Benny) who will be the new young people of the 90s.

Almost Normal has just premiered its eighth season at the Metropolitan Theater.

On the other hand, Almost normal that in Argentina is going through its eighth season, tells the story of a family that struggles to “be normal” where normal no longer exists. This version had a long international tour with presentations not only in Buenos Aires but also in New York and Madrid.

In the skin of each character will be Laura Conforte, Martín Ruiz, Guido Balzaretti, Manuela del Campo, Federico Llambí and Máximo Meyer. The person who will be in charge of the musical direction will be Hernán Matorra, from the general direction Julio Panno and Javier Faroni in the production.

