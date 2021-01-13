María de Ávila in a file image. / EFe LV MURCIA. Thursday, 14 January 2021, 00:48



This 2021 brings a wonderful variety of new titles to the Theater Library of the Center for the Documentation of Performing Arts and Music. Among them, and already available on the platform, are the tribute to María de Ávila (1920, Barcelona-2014, Zaragoza), one of the most prominent figures in dance, and the epistolary with more than two hundred telegrams, letters and postcards from Argentina. To enjoy the performing arts at home, you can see the play ‘El banquete’, a version by Álvaro Tato, by the National Classical Theater Company (in the photo). This month the institution will also publish the opera version of ‘La casa de Bernarda Alba’, with music by Miquel Ortega and directed by Bárbara Lluch; ‘I was born to see you smile’, by Santiago Loza, directed by Pablo Messiez; and the dance show ‘Âtman, el comiat’, by the Ananda Dansa company, among other contents.