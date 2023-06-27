This man, identified as José Javier N, took advantage of the compassion and good faith of motorists to fraudulently obtain money

The authorities of Tantoyuca, Veracruzthey have arrested a man accused of committing various crimes pretend to have a disability and asking motorists on cruise ships for money. Jose Xavier ‘N’ He was detained by members of the Municipal Police when he was found walking down the street. cuauhtemoc avenue, where hours before he had been caught using crutches to ask for money people passing through the area.

According to the authorities, this individual was seen regularly asking drivers for money on the highway, near the Cuauhtémoc traffic lights, and always carried a crutch. However, suspicions about his behavior led to him being followed, which made it possible to verify that he was walking without problems and he was completely healthy.