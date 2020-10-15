The Catalan playwright Pau Miró says that when he went out for the first time after the three months of confinement that they lived in Spain in spring, it seemed to him that he was crossing the streets of Comala, the town in which he takes place. Pedro Paramo, the paradigmatic novel by Juan Rulfo, which anticipated in 1955 the literary boom that would explode in Latin America in the following decade with magical realism as the banner genre. “I felt the same sense of unreality as when reading the book. That strange atmosphere, the same emptiness … and those characters who don’t know if they are alive or dead ”, recalls the author. “Maybe it was my suggestion, because during the confinement I was working to adapt it to the theater, but the truth is that when I went out again I realized why we always return to the classics: they are pillars that help us to decipher and tell the present. Now more than ever in this confusing time we need solid sources like this. “

Tomorrow, the Pedro Páramo that Miró reimagined during confinement opens at the Matadero de Madrid, with a staging by Mario Gas and the actors Vicky Peña and Pablo Derqui giving life to more than a dozen characters. But it is not the only novel that rises to the tables these days. At the Spanish Theater in Madrid tonight a free version of the Little women by Louisa May Alcott and the Barcelona Lliure will resume tomorrow the functions of the adaptation of The golden notebook by Doris Lessing, which were interrupted in March by the pandemic.

The transfer of narrative texts to the stage is continuous, especially of titles considered “classics”, perhaps because of the challenge for creators to embody what they imagined reading them and also, according to many, because of the freedom that starting from of a work that does not carry instructions for its staging, as is often the case with dramatic texts: in this case, everything is decided by the adapter.

But how can a novel as metaphorical as Pedro Paramo? Or how to make a Little women after his film versions and his many rewrites? And how to synthesize that novel of almost 1,000 pages that is The Golden Notebook, with a fragmented structure, with many jumps in time and place? There are no recipes, as each project responds to a different impulse. Miró’s was the personal desire to rebuild the magical universe of Pedro Paramo. Carlota Subirós, who signs both the adaptation and the staging of The golden notebookShe confesses that her fascination for this book drove her. And the playwright Lola Blasco has opted for the total rewriting of Little women.

If the goal is to be faithful, you have to try to be invisible, according to Miró. “I have intervened little. I have selected, clarified and ordered the scenes so that the audience does not get lost, because the novel is very complex and the viewer does not have the possibility of going back if they do not understand something, as happens in the reading process. I have also avoided the more descriptive passages and have focused on the dialogues, ”he explains.

More difficult seems to transfer the atmosphere of magical realism to the stage. “That environment that seems realistic, but is not. That dialogue between the two shores, that of the living and that of the dead. That’s the tricky thing. Valle-Inclán has inspired me, which is the closest connection that European theater has with magical realism ”, says Mario Gas. However, he clarifies: “Just as the book does not give everything done, I have not wanted to do it either, because the most suggestive of Pedro Paramo it is that it invites the reader (in this case, the public) to create their own images ”.

For Carlota Subirós, the important thing was to maintain the structure of The Golden Notebook. “It is one of the great discoveries of this novel and its great contribution to the history of literature. Lessing fragments her own biography into notebooks to which she attributes different colors according to their subject, from her childhood in Africa to her conversion into a writer and her intimate life, which ends up coming together in the final notebook, the gold one. It messes everything up to be able to understand it and give it meaning ”, he points out.

Fragmentation, on the other hand, is not a resource alien to the theater. “It is a wonderfully scenic structure and offers many possibilities. It is not easy, it requires a brutal distillation process and many sacrifices, but it is the essence of this novel. I have chosen to turn each notebook into that kind of ‘own room’ that Virginia Woolf claimed, in which the central character, Anna Wulf, an impersonator of Lessing, narrates her intimate experiences. Let us not forget that Wulf is a tribute to Woolf and that with this book Lessing wanted to do just that: take the floor, narrate herself as a ‘free woman’, in a time when it was not yet common. [la novela se publicó en 1962]”, Recalls Subirós.

Lola Blasco says that when she left to see the film adaptation of Little women that Greta Gerwig premiered last year, she had already advanced her version and decided to change everything. “I realized that it was impossible to bring to the theater those descriptions and those wonderful landscapes that the novel has and that can be reproduced in the cinema. So I decided to write something totally new, create a space where the protagonists of the book could talk about everything; imagine what they would talk about when the men were not present ”.

Blasco changed so much that he even modified the title: In Jo’s words … Little women. “The narrative thread is the process of writing the novel and Jo is a kind of transcript of the author. Hence the new title ”, he explains. What does not vary in the version is the time. “It would not make sense to bring these women to the present. We can understand her conflicts, but her feminism is from the 19th century. The novel is not feminist as we understand feminism today, but realistic: it tells the experience of these women in their time. And that’s what I wanted to do too ”, concludes the playwright.