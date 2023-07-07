Juana Dolores Romero Casanova is a public figure in Catalonia. The actress, poet and stage creator knows how to take advantage of every public appearance and every microphone that comes her way, and she definitely became a pop icon when she visited the TV3 set on May 29, in an anthological interview with Xavier Graset. Yes, the meteorite. * HIT ME IF I’M PRETTY * or the modern princess, his second show, is torn between the rally and the fight, the scream and the therapy, the spit and the tantrum. And she gives the feeling that everything she offers us we’ve seen before: either in productions by Liddell or Agnés Mateus, or in the porn-terrorist actions of Diana J. Torres.

Academic criticism has been giving the hair to The house of jealousy by Miguel de Cervantes. It would be a scruffy, crazy comedy that crudely amalgamates the most heterogeneous traditions. Ernesto Arias has dared on this occasion to rescue the piece, whose careful reading reveals a comedy full of incentives. As the Quixoteit is a parody of the books of chivalry, in particular Orlando innamorato, by Matteo Maria Boiardo, a romance starring Roldán, a French champion whose adventures Ludovico Ariosto continued in his Orlando furioso.

Turned into a media star, the actress and poet opens her new theatrical show at the Grec. The work breathes when it allows the natural self of it to come out in the midst of so much rage. Criticism by Oriol Puig Taulé. The staging of Ernesto Arias and the performance of the performers from the Állatok Collective contradict the a priori negative judgments historically made against 'The House of Jealousy'. Criticism by Javier Vallejo.

