In December 2021, when more and more voices warned of the imminence of an attack on Ukraine, the members of Fulcro, a small independent Russian theater company, wondered ―half jokingly, half seriously― about where to emigrate in the face of the war they saw looming “We already felt that there would be a big conflict, but we didn’t know if it was with the Baltic countries, with Moldova or with Ukraine,” says its director, Dasha Shamina.

Laughter turned into suitcases two months later, when Russian troops invaded the Ukraine and the theater company felt that it was no longer tied to St. Petersburg. Shamina opted for Israel, knowing that she and more than half of the members would automatically receive citizenship by having at least one Jewish grandparent. They were a director, two producers and seven actors. After several batches (the last one last October), everyone now lives in the country and Fulcro enjoys a second scenic opportunity thanks to the hundreds of thousands of Russian-speaking Israelis.

In the 1990s, more than a million citizens of the recently extinct USSR immigrated to Israel, bringing with them a taste for ballet, classical music and theater. From that wave (the largest population absorption in the country’s history) was born, for example, Gesher, the Russian-speaking theater in Yaffa, the town annexed to Tel Aviv where Fulcrum is making a name for itself on the national scene and has joined for this report. Also a theater in Tel Aviv, Habima, has Russian origins, prior to the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

Now they perform with subtitles in Hebrew, to reach a wider audience, and they are preparing their first play in that language for September. On stage, they all receive the same applause, but when the curtain falls their realities are different. Those with Jewish ancestry already have an identity document, while the rest survive waiting for the light at the end of their bureaucratic maze to be an extraordinary residence and work permit.

Shamina, the director, defines the war in Ukraine as the straw that broke a camel’s back that had been filling for years. “In Russia we were a very independent company that never worked with the state. That is why we were aware that our time there was numbered. When the dictatorship became more present, starting in 2020, we understood that we would have to leave the country at some point. We had been thinking about emigrating for years. For identity, for politics… for many reasons. But, in the end, we never did it because we had the company, ”she says in a cafeteria in Yaffa.

The step was guided by two reasons. One, he points out, was ethical: “It was impossible to stay in the country that started an aggression against another. Before that we didn’t have much hope [de cambio], but at least there was some. When the war began, that too ended.”

The second, security. Shamina, 33, admits that her family has an influential friend in the FSB, the Russian security service heir to the KGB. She always felt it as a kind of armor that made them invulnerable, a socket that allowed them to criticize the scene or make iconoclastic montages that would have caused problems for other colleagues. “I don’t know if it was true or not, but at least it was the feeling I had and that made me feel protected. We talked openly about politics in cabarets, with things that often look like propaganda and mentions of [el presidente ruso, Vladímir] Putin. On the other hand, we were careful not to spread any of this on social media.”

The outbreak of the war unleashed warmongering rhetoric and the persecution of dissent. The two houses of Parliament approved punishing “disinformation” about Russia’s actions in Ukraine with up to 15 years in prison, penalizing anti-war protests and blocking its citizens’ access to various Western media. Shamina felt that even her trump card was no longer a guarantee in the new context. “It was no longer safe to stay in the country,” she sums up.

The company (whose name means the fulcrum of a lever) did a couple of performances to say goodbye to its audience and announced that it would refund the money for another one planned. It was the end of Fulcro’s first life, born in 2020, in the midst of a covid epidemic and without state subsidies, from meetings between students from the theater school in Saint Petersburg.

In this second life, he is presenting both creations from his Russian era and new ones. This summer has combined The Chorus is Perishingabout the First World War, with Die Blumena cabaret inspired by Bertold Brecht, and The Third Cabaret – burning busha piece about Holocaust survivors with songs in six languages ​​(Russian, German, Yiddish, Polish, Ukrainian and Hebrew).

A repertoire that -as its producer Sonya Gromova says- has always addressed “the dangers of war” from the belief in the transformative potential of the performing arts. “So when the Ukraine thing happened, we felt a bit ridiculous about continuing to do it in Russia, as it was clear that we hadn’t managed to change anything,” she admits. The costumes and notebooks were brought by the members in suitcases, as luggage. The large sets are stored in a country house waiting to find a way to transport them, explains Gromova, 22.

February 24th

One of the actresses, Alya Goldman, began to imagine the new journey on the same February 24, 2022 that the invasion of Ukraine began: “The first thing that came out for my husband and I was to go on YouTube to watch Hebrew learning videos “, remember. In the weeks that followed, they sold clothes and all their books in order to pay for the trip. “In Russia, some people from the artistic world demonstrated against the war. I, the truth, chose to shut up and come to Israel. For me, the best way to say something is on stage,” she points out.

She was the second to land, in May 2022 and at the age of 24. “I had thought about coming, but like a dream [es judía], not like this. We didn’t know what would happen to us. We thought that we would just as well end up cleaning houses or sleeping the first night on the beach”. It was not the case. She receives help from the authorities and the City Council of Acre, the town in the north of the country where she lives, she has hired the couple to sing at ceremonies in hotels. She is also very happy because she has just worked for the first time as an extra in the Tel Aviv opera, in Il trovatoreby Giuseppe Verdi.

Anton Varaksin, a year younger, is the other side of the coin. He lacks a residence and work permit (he is not Jewish) since he arrived last October, a month after Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists to face the counter-offensive in Ukraine. “More than because of the mobilization, I came because there were already a lot of people here who are my people,” he qualifies. “I know I need this theater. Now it is more important to me than before. And this is where it is now.”

He is also Ukrainian, from Donetsk, where he has already known the war since 2014 and moved to Russia. Now, he clarifies, his fear was not to stay in Russia because he is Ukrainian, but because he is “an independent actor who has been following a creative path about the war.” “I wanted,” he sums up, “to continue talking about what seemed to me.”

