It is off stage that the great theater of the Tuareg poet Hawad’s speech emerges. In December, his collection Red wind, started in 2007, completed in 2017, which crowns for the moment thirty-five years of a holy eruptive anger which does not weaken (1). From the desert where he grew up, the Sahara, torn apart by borders, irradiated by nuclear tests carried out by France between 1960 and 1966 (in agreement with independent Algeria from 1962), monitored by drones, in ground riddled with derricks and gold mines, borrowed by tourists in shorts selfie on camel back, under the aegis of a piercing gaze and a relentless breath, Hawad composes in three books, cut into twelve chapters , an immense poem without punctuation, made of incessant verbal throws, daring rejections, incontestable subjective metaphors, all haunted by the nagging mourning of the prevented nomadic being. There is a great telluric, organic poetry there, sown with bodily images, minerals, plants, animals, insects included.

A poetry that also brings into play the sun, the moon, the stars, myths and history with its bursts of carnage, from the Umayyads to “Little bearded”, Guantanamo, Granada, flamenco, the horses of the Tartars, colonialism armed to the teeth, conquests and counter-conquests … “Get away from my gaze, writes Hawad, all traces of rape / prostration submissions / We don’t need / Gospel or Koran / No prophet ever / thought of visiting us (…) clash and shock of scimitars / crescent against cross / deafening music of steel (…) This is not the rhythm of our dance ”. It is deliberately at the end of a prodigious panorama of universal chaos that the poet exclaims: “O ogre get away / here there is no uranium / only fossil skulls”. No less admirable is the fall: “We headless eternals / breath of the mirage / behind the soaring breath / following the breakthrough / of the gaze in exile / towards his utopia / over there over there / beyond the wind / the horizon / by the language of mirages / panting / calling us ”. Hawad, born in 1955, poet, painter, calligrapher, polyglot, champion of space and movement that moves lines, translated in many countries, let’s see it, rightly so, like a man with soles of wind walking on the sand.