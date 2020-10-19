Marie NDiaye, honored novelist (Femina prize in 2001 for Rosie Carpe, Goncourt in 2009 for Three Mighty Women), also written for cinema and theater. Jacques Vincey directed his last play, the snakes (1). A cruel tale. Three women talk to each other, alternately, in front of the closed house of a man, son of one and successive husband of the other two. It’s July 14, in the supposed middle of corn fields (Koltès preferred cotton fields). We attribute to the man, whose brief and terrible roars we hear at the appointed time, acts of cruelty on his children with him locked up. A story of an ogre, over sparkling dialogues drawn to the point of discomfort, between three socially typed mother beings. Hélène Alexandridis plays the role – with what mastery! – Mrs. Diss, the progenitor of the one that we will not see from whom, in vain, she comes to ask for money. Bourgeoise à chignon, three husbands on the clock. France (Tiphaine Raffier) ​​is the ingenuous and submissive wife on the verge of being repudiated, while Nancy (Bénédicte Cerutti), the ex-wife, seemingly more smart, mourns a child who has mysteriously disappeared. Ms. Diss, finally in the square, will deny access to the other two …

It is written with mastery with, in the exchanges, fearless black humor, within subtleties and merciless virtuoso linguistic cunning. The enigma remains intact of the attachment of these women to the repulsive recluse whom they constantly evoke and, at bottom, justify. Love for the ogre. Symbolic fatal. Vincey allies tightly with the mystery, thanks to an in-game direction of glaring relevance, with the three protagonists keeping their distance on the vast set, not just, let’s believe, for health reasons. The words, then, seem to be inscribed in relief in space, in front of the forbidden abode that the scenographer Mathieu Lorry-Dupuy has conceived as a dark mass, which, thanks to the lights (Marie-Christine Soma) advances and s ‘imperceptibly erases. Sound and music (Alexandre Meyer and Frédéric Minière) strongly contribute to the fantastic climate of this fable without apparent moral. This performance perfectly reflects Marie Ndiaye’s uncompromising conception of theatrical art.