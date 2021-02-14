François Breur, from a collage made up of texts taken from the plays and the Newspaper by Jean-Luc Lagarce, designed and directed, following a commission from the Comédie de Caen, the show entitled Lagarce portrait, with the subtitle Ultimate é bauches. On February 9 and 10 in the afternoon, in front of a small committee of masked journalists keeping their distance, we had, at the Théâtre de l’Athénée Louis-Jouvet, in a strange atmosphere of a secret society, the premiere of this fraternal homage. When then, at the end of this unreasonable time, will the spectators return, for whom, in the end, any scenic act takes place? There are A. and L., roles respectively held by Marcial Di Fonzo Bo and Laurent Poitrenaux. We are entitled to see A. as a projection of François Breur, L. holding the score of the writer in prey to himself, in each meander of his existence haunted by writing and the demand for love. A table littered with papers, supposed manuscripts, books, which A., at times, places in a trunk. We move a precious memory. L. walks barefoot. He comes and goes, sits, gets up, argues, evokes father and mother, the founding of the Roulotte, successes, disappointments, enthusiasms, projects, friendships, meetings, snatches of returns to the native country where a new dramaturgy universally adopted …

The braiding of the quotes is so subtle that the portrait of Lagarce turns out to be glaringly true, through the chosen intermediary of Laurent Poitrenaux, nervously casual, noticeably self-ironic, Saturnian, without ever the suspicion of a complaint, while Marcial Di Fonzo Bo, firmly rooted, modest witness, seems to mute the confessions and confidences of the other, as if to classify, in short, the words of the man who never ceases to write his life for publishing purposes. , since it is the mission of these untimely Solitaires, of which François Breur perpetuates the artistic soul. We experience, throughout, the noblest virtue of emotion, because the remembrance of the figure and the work of Jean-Luc Lagarce is conducted under the seal of tact, which Flaubert defines, so rightly, as “The quality of painting others as they see themselves”. Touched to the heart, we applaud, we believe that it is the end. However, L. returns and, facing the darkened room, he speaks again. Lagarce, in fact, had said he would come back. It’s clear that Lagarce portrait is part of what is now called bromance, a word of Anglo-Saxon origin which means a beautiful friendship between two men without a sexual component.