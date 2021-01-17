The forbidden scenes, let’s continue to review. N ° 412 of Theatrical alternatives, published last month, has the theme “Brussels, what’s going on there” (1). In introduction, Caroline Godart and Mylène Lauzon, after having identified “The social conditions and the institutional architecture of the city”, which they define as “A breeding ground for creation”, specify that the artists that will be discussed in the delivery first come under a “Subjective perspective”. They underline that the sample of practices involved involves people who prove, “By their works, their actions and their speeches that there are alternatives to the current political ideology which is unclear and hardly inspires confidence”. The least we can say, over there and here.

Essentially, the contributions have to do with feminist, queer (sexual and gender minorities), decolonial (power relations subsisting on former colonies after independence) and environmental theories. The whole is located in the post-drama sphere, around “stage writing”, in which plastic contributions (up to installation), choreography, etc. mingle.

The experience of feminist, anti-racist and anti-capitalist anger.

Apart from actor and performer Gurshad Shaheman, whose show Pourama Pourama was created in 2015 in Marseille, the artists and animators cited in the texts are discoveries: Soraya Amrani and Luanda Casella, interviewed on the issue of racial exclusion in the performing arts; Monica Gomes, at the Balsamine, district of Schaerbeek, who pleads for the emergence of “Creations impossible to enclose in words”; Daniel Blanga-Gubbay, director of the Kunstenfestivaldesarts, wishes the invention of “New horizontal configurations between artists, institutions and the territory”, while Lucile Choquet, who presented in February 2020, at the Bellone, her staging of Even in our beds, according to his “Experience of feminist, anti-racist and anti-capitalist anger”, advocates in action that “The sweet is political”… These are just a few clues to a range of possibilities. It appears that Brussels is at the forefront of a general trend where the political, in the broad sense, first intends to assert itself on stage with the means of the body, translated into inclusive writing.