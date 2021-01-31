On August 16, 1951, Louis Jouvet passed away in his Théâtre de l’Athénée. It’s been seventy years. For the occasion, Olivier Rony publishes Jouvet, an extremely documented biography, rich in various testimonies, which makes it possible to follow the stages of the exceptional life of this man who had the religion of the theater and that the cinema made popular (1). Born in 1887 in Finistère, raised in the Ardennes, educated among the Marists, destined for the pharmacy, the boy as long as a day without bread, who is told that “The theater is a shameful profession”, read a lot and very quickly began to play in amateur troupes. He does not like himself, grimaces himself, willingly interprets the roles of an old man. Little by little, we notice it. The decisive meeting takes place with Jacques Copeau, of whom he becomes like the adopted son. Long companionship with this uncompromising mentor. With him, it will be the historic adventure of the Vieux-Colombier, the learning of all the crafts of the scene, the permanent exchange in the requirement. When they separate, Jouvet, such as in himself finally, does not cease to rise in his art, directs theaters, becomes a frowning director and the celebrated film actor that we still know .

At the head of the Athénée, finally at home, he magnifies Giraudoux’s pieces. Knock, by Jules Romains, used to garnish the cash register. Women’s school becomes his standard… It’s crazy what he undertakes; chain staging, endless rehearsals. During the war, it is the formidable odyssey of the triumphant and exhausting tour in Latin America, where it is necessary to pass between the drops, when Vichyists and Gaullists shoot each other at each other. Olivier Rony leaves nothing in the shade, tactfully, even in the love sphere of the one who created a Dom Juan obsessed with defying God. It reads like a novel. It is one, lived by this artist with the inflexible rigor who, three times failed at the Conservatory, finally became a revered master there, to whom we owe, among other writings, this reference work, the disembodied actor. In the midst of the whirlwind of his existence, Jouvet endlessly cultivated study. He breathed in the midst of books, he put back on the agenda the writings of Nicola Sabbatini, Renaissance expert at “Execution point of view” (Jouvet), in other words concrete scenic practice, from architecture to lighting, including decor and machinery. Jouvet was a fighting character in the theater, for this unforgettable title.