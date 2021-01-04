The number 8 of Areas, emanation of the National Theater of Strasbourg, opens with a file devoted to the British author Martin Crimp (born in 1956), published by l’Arche. His singular voice can be heard here in the text of Not one of these people (“None of them”), translated by Guillaume Poix and Christophe Pellet, which testifies to his meeting with him and places him in the English theater of today. Rémy Barché and Pauline Peyrade continue the exploration of Crimpland in a dialogue in its own way, while a portfolio by photographer Jean-Louis Fernandez reveals Crimp as a long young man with white hair and that Alice Zeniter, in I believe something happened to one of the children, analyzes this theme in him, of suffering childhood. The actress Dominique Reymond, who played at the Festival d’Avignon in 2019 the piece by Crimp entitled The rest you know it from the cinema, Directed by Daniel Jeanneteau, delivers his fascinating work diary on this subject.

The second part of the delivery is on the whole devoted to contemporary writing with, by Julien Gaillard, a bewitching theater-poem, Orestes or Adolescence, by Fanny Mentré, Idol, who camped opposite brother and sister around the dead mother, or Claudine Galea who, in To each his own, grabs a news item from an unforeseen angle. Sarah Cillaire, who is a playwright, in Say the language, assumes and comments on his experiences. Under the title Writing is an absolute quest for the unknown, Hubert Colas, in an interview with Hugues Le Tanneur, looks back on his beginnings. Olivier Neveux, in A burning fabric, composes an ardent praise to Dramas of sensation by Laura Tirandaz. Jean-Pierre Thibaudat, in the Editor-builder, traces the genesis of Solitaires intempestifs, a blue publishing house, born out of the friendship between Jean-Luc Lagarce and François Breur. From Thibaudat again, a warm portrait of François Breur, actor transformed into editor. Marie-José Sirach is, in Half angel half demon, Angelica Liddell whom she portrays. Bérénice Hamidi-Kim, in Against virility, intimacy, meditates on the laws of gender from the life of actor-performer Gurshad Shaheman. Finally, Fabienne Arvers questions Olivier Py and Élizabeth Mazev about their links with Jean-Luc Lagarce.