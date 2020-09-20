A stone’s throw from the Folies Bergère, where Joséphine Baker once descended the grand staircase in majesty, La Scène parisienne displays Josephine B, show written and directed by Xavier Durringer under the aegis of the Chiquita Company (1). It is dazzling, through the effect of a combination of talents contributing to an enterprise of shared love, with regard to an admirable figure of an artist and a woman with an intact halo. His soul lives again vividly before our eyes. “The first musical for two”, someone was saying the other night. It is true. Let us praise the performers straight away. In this concrete evocation of the life of Joséphine Baker, the appearance of Clarisse Caplan, who embodies her in all quivering sensitivity, is a joy. We see the miserable and beaten up girl born in Missouri who, in her frantic flight, crosses the doggie of the world to finally become the familiar idol of Paris and beyond, resistant emeritus, adoptive mother with such a big heart and fervent activist of the black cause in the United States alongside Martin Luther King. Clarisse Caplan has grace. From birth.

In rags, rubbing the floor, later as a review queen – god damn her banana dance at the end! – the emblazoned body, the sequins, the interminable legs, royal (costumes to the height, of Catherine Gorne), it is always the same being of fervent innocence that she draws. Half-naked, we note her modesty, a humor that puts misfortune and hope at a distance. With her, tied, Thomas Armand changes his appearance in a flash (wicked old white woman, thug lover, gigolo, impresario, enamored painter, magazine boy…). It is he who sings I have two loves… And what a panache! Terrific frenzied dances unite them (damn inventive choreography by Florence Lavie) in front of changing panels and refined lights (Orazio Trotta, Éric Durringer, Raphaël Michon). By puffs we mean the voices of Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday (various sound and sound effects of Cyril Giroux). Black suffering (Rosa Parks emerges in a dialogue) is inscribed in the text like a palimpsest, within the lightness of the touch of a sober verbal score, peppered with tasty projections. Xavier Durringer moves his world without pathos. We are so won over that we applaud each number. As in the music hall of yesteryear. Secret lost in a flash found. This article is an exercise in admiration.