Blaise Pascal thought that “wisdom sends us to childhood”. Let’s go. Cécile Backès staged the Law of Gravity, by Quebecer Olivier Sylvestre (1). There is adolescence. Dom meets Fred, in a place “Presque-La-Ville”, which is accessible by a bridge that one would have to resolve to cross, to finally find himself. The play (from 11 years old) delicately brings into play the uncertainty of the genre, at a given moment of growth. Boy, girl, who am I? A hectic, alert, fyke language is at play in the generously conducting bodies of Marion Verstraeten and Ulysse Bosshard; she very curvy on the corner and loosely gangly. They almost dance the uncertainty of being with a restless grace, which marries the hypersensitive score of the author who, to put it vulgarly, has it under his feet. Marc Lainé and Anouk Maugein have designed a colorful scenography, with a footbridge from which to leap and breaches where quickly disappear and reappear, under the warm lights of Christian Dubet. On drums, Arnaud Biscay (alternating with Héloïse Divilly) escorts the breathtaking journey of the hair-raising tandem drawn by the actors, watched by Cécile Backès with the intelligence of the heart. It is obvious.

Another nice throw of the dice, with Wild Children (from 8 years old), written and directed by Cédric Orain (2). It starts from the lived story of Victor de l’Aveyron (Truffaut made a film of it) and that of Kaspar Hauser (Verlaine, Trakl, Handke have studied it). Two actors (Laure Wolf, David Migeot) very skillfully play the constituted bodies; doctor, policeman, adoptive mother, circus director, in front of a prodigious acrobat, Petteri Savikorpi, who does not say a word, walks on all fours at full speed, climbs like a monkey on the uprights of an elegant scenography decorated in video (Pierre New). His presence is the price of a serious work, precisely drawn in space as a poetic ode to hominization, since the wild child, after many tribulations, stands up and ends up, luckily, to invent his word.