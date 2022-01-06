The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, aimed at introducing the UAE’s landmarks in its mild winter and spreading human values ​​to its people, announced that it will launch, as of Friday, January 7, a charitable initiative, aimed at supporting peoples who suffer difficult conditions due to the cold winter, and supporting refugees who were forced by their circumstances. To dwelling in tents in the Arab world and Africa, by spreading warmth in their tents and places where they are, an affirmation of the human spirit of the people of the Emirates, and a continuation of the approach of the original values ​​of its children who have never been late in providing relief to the needy around the world, so that the description of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is true in them Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “the kindest people in the world”.

In this context, the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign is cooperating with the young YouTuber Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella”, one of the most prominent content makers specialized in electronic and entertainment games in the Arab region, in the purposeful humanitarian initiative that will provide support to hundreds of thousands of people who need support under the title “Let’s make Their winter is warmer”, to raise $ 10 million with the aim of providing support to more than 100,000 refugee and needy families in the Arab world and Africa, to help them overcome the harsh winter cold and secure their basic needs to overcome its difficulties and restore warmth to their tents, places and gatherings.

The humanitarian initiative, which is carried out in partnership with the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” and the global company “Galaxy Racer”, which specializes in the field of digital virtual games, which is headquartered in Dubai and supervises the work and activities of YouTuber “Abu Fella”, allows everyone from around the world. Participate in the challenge to provide the largest amount of aid and support the largest number of refugee families and communities in need in the region in the winter season, in cooperation with the “UNHCR” and the “Regional Network of Food Banks”, which will contribute to delivering aid to those in need.

The “Make Their Winters Warmer” initiative receives contributions to the charitable campaign from everywhere and around the clock throughout the duration of the initiative, on the website MBRGI.ae/WarmWinter.

Until the required amount is collected in full, amounting to 10 million dollars, the young YouTuber “Abu Fella” will lock himself in a glass room as of Friday, January 7, and will not leave it until the amount is completed, in the lively downtown of Dubai, which is visited by millions from around the world. Specifically in the “Burj Plaza” area in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made building in the world, from there the content of the initiative is broadcast on his YouTube channel in a live broadcast that continues until the required amount is collected, and it encourages contributors from everywhere to support refugees and the needy to overcome Winter and its harsh conditions during the first months of 2022.

The public can follow all the developments and news of the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative on Abu Falla, the Somali content creator Hassan Suleiman’s YouTube channel, whose content since its launch has recorded more than 2.8 billion views. “Abufla” follows millions of young people in the world who are interested in the challenges he presents and the content specialized in games and electronic competitions that he presents through his channel, which is one of the fastest growing in the world in terms of the rate of subscriber growth, as it has registered more than 22.6 million subscribers to date.

Millions need support

Content creator Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella” said: Warmth in winter for those who suffer from cold and frost is no less important than the need for food and drinking water. There are millions of refugees and displaced persons in the region who need all the support they can find, so I wanted to participate in this humanitarian initiative, and I wish everyone to contribute to it to bring warmth to the lives of those who are deprived of it.

Direct access to those in need by concerted efforts

In turn, Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, said: “The ‘Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer’ initiative from the ‘The Most Beautiful Winter in the World’ campaign in the UAE represents above all the values ​​of the people of the Emirates, who are accustomed to extending a hand of good to all and not forgetting peoples. negatively affected by the winter cold, and it reflects the joint efforts and fruitful cooperation between well-established charitable, humanitarian and relief institutions such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the regional network of food banks on the one hand, and distinguished young content makers at the level of the Arab region On the other hand, in order to achieve the greatest impact of humanitarian work towards the most needy groups, especially in the winter season.

She added that the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative reaffirms “the values ​​of the people of the Emirates and the well-established culture of charitable and humanitarian work in the unforgettable UAE, while celebrating its most beautiful natural and tourist attractions in its warm winter, those who suffer from the cold winter of refugees and displaced persons, and because it is not satisfied with its success in supporting The tourism sector in the UAE, but also combines it with success in supporting humanitarian work in the world as well, and launches practical initiatives that reach those in direct need, and works in cooperation with international and regional organizations and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work, especially young people, to provide their needs and improve their lives.

Galaxy Racer is a vital supporter that connects content creators with humanitarian activities

For his part, Paul Roy, CEO of Galaxy Racer, praised the initiative, saying: “At Galaxy Racer, we believe in the importance of social work that is in the public interest, and we all, led by the content creators of our company like Abu Falla, share these societal values. Previously Abu Fella has to participate in many charitable activities that have inspired many, and we are confident that this initiative, with its noble goals, will achieve results that surpass all previous records.”

Roy continued, “We are pleased to support the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the other organizers of this pioneering humanitarian event, and we look forward to working with everyone to achieve our common goals and leave a positive imprint that leaves a medical impact on people’s lives.”

Founded in 2019 with great support and support from the Dubai X10 initiative with the aim of promoting creativity and innovation from its headquarters in Dubai, Galaxy Racer plays a pivotal role in supporting the campaign and facilitating fundraising, in parallel with its leading global role in the field of digital virtual games, which attracts The most prominent content creators in the region, and the company has previously achieved several qualitative achievements, including the partnership with the electronic version of the Spanish Football League, the official partnership with the Virtual Games Championship for Girls (GXR’s Girl Gamer Dubai Festival) and hosting the FIFA 20 tournament for schools, which contributed In achieving Dubai’s vision in the field of the future of technology, it provided an incentive for young people to explore new job opportunities in the virtual games industry in addition to enjoying their hobbies.

Direct access to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Regional Network of Food Banks will purchase basic supplies and necessities such as blankets, blankets, winter clothes and heating appliances from donor contributions, and provide them directly to refugees and displaced persons in Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon, and the assistance will include individuals and families most in need. in Syria and Egypt. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that there are 3.8 million refugees and internally displaced persons in the Arab region, in addition to the millions in Africa who are suffering from the cold winter and need sustainable assistance to overcome the difficult weather conditions.

sustainable humanitarian action

Khalid Khalifa, Adviser to the High Commissioner and UNHCR Representative to the Gulf States, said: “UNHCR contributes to providing support to millions of refugees and displaced people in the region, and in cooperation with experienced partners in institutional and sustainable humanitarian work such as Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, it can implement campaigns A large-scale relief effort for hundreds of thousands of refugees from life-threatening frost and cold, such as the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative, which reaffirms the importance of the collective efforts led by the UAE at the regional level to provide relief to the most needy individuals and families in refugee and displacement camps in many regions of the world in cooperation with the United Nations.

An open letter of solidarity

For his part, Dr. Moez Al-Shahdi, founding member and head of the regional network of food banks, which provides various services such as feeding, clothing, healing and rehabilitation to the deserving groups in the region, confirmed that the humanitarian initiative launched by the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign from the UAE to provide the full necessary needs to warm Those in need of support embody the values ​​of giving, giving and human solidarity, sensing the conditions and circumstances of the less fortunate and more in need. He said: “We are happy in the regional network of food banks in cooperation with the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the youth interested in humanitarian work in An initiative aimed at providing direct support to refugees and the needy, as in the “Let’s make their winter warmer” initiative within the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, which represents an open message of solidarity from everyone who wants to provide assistance from around the world to the millions of refugees and displaced people in the region.

Expanding the scope of humanitarian action

The “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative constitutes an expansion of the concept of humanitarian work that involves everyone from everywhere and from all groups, after a previous campaign by the content maker “Abu Fella” in October 2021, in which more than 31 thousand donors contributed, during which, and through the live broadcast. Continuous for 28 hours, one million dollars to support refugees and displaced persons in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

continuous approach

The “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative embodies the continuous giving approach that the UAE and its institutions have committed to since the establishment of its union, and continues today in conjunction with its golden jubilee celebrations and the “Most Beautiful Winter in the World Campaign” to expand the circle of charitable and humanitarian work and continue to innovate in it and involve the largest number of individuals and institutions in the success of His initiatives to contribute to spreading warmth in the winter of those in need in the communities most in need of support in the region and making it more beautiful in solidarity with them and reviving hope for them, their families and their children.

It is noteworthy that the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative, which will be launched on January 7, 2022, will witness cooperation with other content creators and influencers who will cover the challenge of raising an amount of $10 million and contribute to conveying the humanitarian message of the initiative to the fullest extent.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

