Climate change and its consequences have been talked about since the beginning of the century. So iconic images of a polar bear on a minuscule piece of ice surrounded by the vast Arctic Ocean helped show the scope of the drama to come. Now the tragedy has moved south. Last year, four colonies of Emperor penguins in Antarctica failed to raise their young. Their parents nested as usual on surfaces of icy water, but in the southern summer of 2022, the Antarctic meltdown occurred before the chicks had shed their down for hydrophobic feathers that would have allowed them to submerge in the icy Antarctic waters.

Adult couples had to leave the colony and abandon their children who either drowned or starved to death on tiny icebergs, like those of polar bears in the north of the planet.

The emperor (Aptenodytes forsteri) is the largest penguin and the largest warm-blooded animal living this far south. Discovered by Russian expeditionaries last century, it lives and nests only in Antarctica. It has not been hunted, hunted or fished (except incidentally) by humans. Nor has its habitat, the Antarctic continent, been seriously altered. So it was considered an iconic species free of threats and that has made it a sentinel of climate change.

A key aspect influences this: its life cycle is in step with the ice cycle. The pairs of penguins arrive at the margins of the continent between the end of March and April, when it is autumn there. The eggs hatch in July, when the maximum extent of this ice occurs. And so it continues when the chicks grow with their gray down that protects them from the cold. Under normal conditions and shaped by natural selection and climate, the young lose this layer that protects them from the cold environment in favor of feathers rich in fat and high impermeability from mid-December. It is precisely in those weeks that the sea ice, which has been crumbling since October, sometimes disappears completely. This facilitates the transition of the chicks from terrestrial to marine life. But in 2022, everything came crashing down.

“When the ice supporting the ramp disintegrated, the parents would no longer have been able to reach their colony. Here the chicks would have died of starvation or frostbite.” Norman Ratcliffe, British Antarctic Survey

Only three colonies, of the more than 60 that have been discovered, nest on continental ice, that is, inland. The rest does so on the so-called fixed ice (land fast ice, in the jargon of Anglophone glaciologists). It’s not continental ice, but it’s not sea ice either, the part that rests on seawater. This is the frozen portion that is still in contact with the submerged continental shelf. Researchers from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), a scientific organization that has been continuously on the Antarctic continent since 1962, observed an anomalous melting in the westernmost fringe of the Antarctic continent. On the shores of the Bellingshausen Sea (named after the aristocrat who led the expedition that first saw emperor penguins), there was no ice by November, leaving only water under the feet of unprepared, unflying birds. to swim.

“There is evidence that in one of the colonies, the chicks used a stranded iceberg as a sort of lifeboat, but the satellite data suggests that they did not survive there until it was time to fledge,” says Norman Ratcliffe, a BAS researcher. . Ratcliffe and his colleagues used data from the Sentinel2 satellite to observe two processes in parallel: ice shrinkage and plumage change. The icy extent hit a record low in early December 2022. There is no direct evidence, based on observation by scientists on the ground, about what happened to the chicks, but, as Ratcliffe puts it, “if the sea ice breaks up below the colony before the chicks have waterproof feathers in early December, they will fall into the water and drown or drift away on ice floes losing their parents.”

The image shows the ice situation in October 2022 on Smyley Island where 6,500 pairs nested (the dark spot in the center). On the right, on December 10, there was only water where the colony was. BASE

The scientists analyzed images taken of this area of ​​Antarctica throughout the penguins’ breeding cycle. In the central and western part of the Bellingshausen Sea there are five emperor colonies. From the sky they can be seen as dark spots on the snow, the grayish brown of the young is joined by the brown color of the guano, of their excrement. The melting marked historical lows in the entire Antarctic Peninsula in December 2022, but already in November, 100% of the sea ice in the Bellingshausen Sea had disappeared.

The consequences are detailed by scientists in research recently published in the scientific journal Communications Earth & Environment. Of the five colonies in the area, three were abandoned at the beginning of December and a fourth, the one in Ensenada Verdi, with some 3,000 pairs, was abandoned even earlier, in November, two months before the hatchlings shed their down. . There were no on-the-spot checks. The five colonies have been discovered in the last decade and there are no bases in that region of Antarctica. All that is known about them is thanks to satellites. And satellite images show that long before the chicks had their hydrophobic feathers, where there should be ice, there was water.

Some emperor penguin chicks, in Antarctica on 21 in 2005. Zhang Zongtang (AP)

The most dramatic case must have been that of the Punta Pfrogner colony. Discovered in 2019, it is made up of about 1,200 pairs and is one of the few colonies that nest on the continental ice. Satellite images show the brownish spot through October. But in the November 8 imaging there was no slick and on November 12 there was no sea ice. Here it does not seem likely that the hatchlings fell into the water, but the alternative that Ratcliffe explains is worse: “Ice shelves often have a steep cliff on the edge leading to the sea that penguins cannot normally scale. At Prfogner a snow ramp had built up on the sea ice below the cliff allowing access. When the ice supporting the ramp disintegrated, the parents would no longer have been able to reach their colony. Here the chicks would have died of starvation or frostbite.”

In Antarctica, 62 emperor colonies have been discovered so far. Those in the Bellingshausen Sea are few and small, with a few thousand pairs. In the south and north of Antarctica there are groups of up to 20,000 pairs. Furthermore, the impact of climate change on the Antarctic continent is more complex and less clear than in the Arctic. For decades, the eastern portion has grown in ice, while in the west, West Antarctica, melting is occurring at an accelerated rate. But if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate, most of Antarctica will lose most of its sea and fixed ice sooner and for longer. Based on these models, a paper published in 2020 estimates that 90% of the colonies could disappear by the end of the century.

Lead author of the study, Peter Fretwell, also from the BAS said: “We know that emperor penguins are highly vulnerable in an increasingly warming climate, and current scientific evidence suggests that extreme sea ice loss events such as this will be more frequent and widespread. Although only four colonies collapsed last year, between 2018 and 2022, 30% of the 62 known emperor penguin colonies were affected by partial or complete loss of sea ice. From previous local collapses, scientists know that emperor penguins displace their nesting grounds. In a BAS note, climate scientist Caroline Holmes said of what may happen this season: “At this time, in August 2023, Antarctic sea ice extent is still well below all previous records for this season. time of the year. In this period when the oceans are freezing, we are seeing areas that are surprisingly still largely ice-free.” Where then will the emperors go to raise their children?

