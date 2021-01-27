The reservoirs currently collect little water after the passage of the storm, while the head of the Tagus receives 10 hectometres per day A technician removes branches and trawls from the Mundo river in Riópar, as a consequence of the flood caused by the thaw. / CHS WATER COMMISSION MANUEL BUITRAGO Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 01:28



The melting of the recent storm ‘Filomena’ is causing small overflows and floods in the Mundo river as it passes through Riópar, Los Alejos and Los Molinicos, at the head of the Segura. The Hydrographic Confederation recorded 3.6 cubic hectometres in 48 hours at the Liétor gauging station, where a cau