Fool's Theory has announced that it has postponed the release date of The Thaumaturge, his dark fantasy role-playing game. Originally scheduled for release this month, The Thaumaturge is now arriving March 4, 2024.
Confirmation comes via i The Thaumaturge social network, as you can see below. This is a short delay, fortunately.
Fool's Theory writesin translation: “Given the busy release period in February, we have decided to move the release of The Thaumaturge to March 4, 2024. The game is complete, but we want to give it space so that it can be appreciated as we believe it deserves. We Let's see in Warsaw 1905 and thank you for your patience!”
The reason it is therefore purely logistical: there are too many games towards the end of February and the team prefers to opt for slightly quieter days at the beginning of March.
What game is The Thaumaturge?
The Thaumaturge is a top-down turn-based role-playing game deeply rooted in narrative that takes us to an early 1900s Warsaw full of esoteric beings that only a thaumaturge can perceive.
In our article we explained to you that “The Thaumaturge appears to be in some ways surprising, in its desire to try a different path from that of traditional role-playing games. Our hope is that the developers clean it up well before launch, because it would be a shame to see so much effort put into the narrative and scenario building side wasted by players screaming about the bug.”
