Fool's Theory has announced that it has postponed the release date of The Thaumaturge, his dark fantasy role-playing game. Originally scheduled for release this month, The Thaumaturge is now arriving March 4, 2024.

Confirmation comes via i The Thaumaturge social network, as you can see below. This is a short delay, fortunately.

Fool's Theory writesin translation: “Given the busy release period in February, we have decided to move the release of The Thaumaturge to March 4, 2024. The game is complete, but we want to give it space so that it can be appreciated as we believe it deserves. We Let's see in Warsaw 1905 and thank you for your patience!”

The reason it is therefore purely logistical: there are too many games towards the end of February and the team prefers to opt for slightly quieter days at the beginning of March.