The game remains confirmed only on PC, at least in the initial phase. Later it will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series

Publisher 11 bit studios and development studio Fool’s Theory have announced the postponement of role playing The Thaumaturge simultaneously revealing the new release date : February 20, 2024. The previously announced release date was December 5, 2023.

The reasons for the postponement

The reasons for the postponement are easy to understand, especially if you have tried the demo: more time is needed for refinements and to improve the quality of the game.

In this narrative role-playing game, players take on the role of Wiktor Szulski, a miracle worker on a quest to come to terms with his past. Set in 1905 Warsaw, the story revolves around the complex theme of inner demons and how in this world they can mean more than just a mental burden. In “The Thaumaturge”, demons are known as Salutors, creatures that feed on a person’s darkest secrets. Only miracle workers can free you from the burden they carry.