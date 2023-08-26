Let’s go back to talking about The Thaumaturgenew RPG that comes with a first gameplay trailer and now has a exit period more defined, with the project that immediately proved to be very interesting also because it came from the authors of The Witcher Remake and Frostpunk.

The game is a RPG with an isometric viewwhich was initially presented under the title Project Vitriol, by the publisher 11 Bit Studios and the development team Fool’s Theory.

After the announcement of the new name in June last February, we are therefore ready for a new presentation trailer for the game, which has evidently continued with development and should now be rather close to release.

There is still no precise release date, but the developers have reiterated that the project is to launch it on PC by 2023or in the next 4 months, which leads us to think that further news should arrive shortly.