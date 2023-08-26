Let’s go back to talking about The Thaumaturgenew RPG that comes with a first gameplay trailer and now has a exit period more defined, with the project that immediately proved to be very interesting also because it came from the authors of The Witcher Remake and Frostpunk.
The game is a RPG with an isometric viewwhich was initially presented under the title Project Vitriol, by the publisher 11 Bit Studios and the development team Fool’s Theory.
After the announcement of the new name in June last February, we are therefore ready for a new presentation trailer for the game, which has evidently continued with development and should now be rather close to release.
There is still no precise release date, but the developers have reiterated that the project is to launch it on PC by 2023or in the next 4 months, which leads us to think that further news should arrive shortly.
The Thaumaturge, a classic isometric RPG
The Thaumaturge is presented as an RPG with an isometric shot, which is linked to the classic tradition of cRPGs, also equipped with a strong narrative component. On the other hand, the Fool’s Theory team is very knowledgeable on the subject, being composed of “a collective of veterans” who are also already developing the open world RPG called Seven: The Days Long Gone.
Among his works we also find the remake of the first The Witcher for CD Projekt, which should guarantee the team’s skills. The Thaumaturge is described as a “deep, morally ambiguous and narrative-driven RPG”, which could bring it closer to Disco Elysium, to take a recent example.
There history tells of Wiktor Szulski, a man who finds himself endowed with a gift that is simultaneously a considerable burden, grappling with various events on the tumultuous streets of twentieth-century Warsaw. The gift in question is the thaumaturgical touch that characterizes him and which has been handed down in his family for centuries and which leads him to be at the center of a series of events.
#Thaumaturge #gameplay #trailer #RPG #authors #Witcher #Remake #Frostpunk
