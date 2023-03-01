The Thaumaturge was announced with a new teaser trailers which you can see below: this is the new one Isometric RPG by the publisher 11 Bit Studios and the development team Fool’s Theory, or the authors of Frostpunk and the remake of The Witcher.

In truth, the game is not entirely new: it is in fact the one that was presented last spring with a first teaser trailer as Project Vitriol, which evidently has found a new name in the meantime, as well as having continued with the development.

The Thaumaturge is presented as an RPG with an isometric shot, therefore belonging to a classic trend of cRPGs, which will be characterized by a strong narrative component.

The Fool’s Theory team is also very knowledgeable on the subject, being composed of “a collective of veterans” who are also already developing the open world RPG called Seven: The Days Long Gone.

In addition to this, among his works we also find the remake of the first The Witcher for CD Projekt, which should guarantee the team’s skills. The Thaumaturge hasn’t seen much yet, but it’s being described as a “deep, morally ambiguous, narrative-driven” RPG, which could bring it closer to Disco Elysium, to take a recent example.

There history is set in Warsaw, Poland in the early 20th century and after its annexation by Russia. It is an imposing city but also full of contrasts, where poverty is in contrast with great wealth and tense power relations. Within this difficult situation, supernatural shadows also emerge: from the cracks of reality, the story of The Thaumaturge stages esoteric beings called Salutors, who can only be perceived by a Thaumaturge.

These beings are able to dig into the personality of men and find their most hidden intentions and desires among secrets, distortions, imperfections and more. For the moment there is no information on the release date or on the platforms of The Thaumaturge, beyond the PC version.