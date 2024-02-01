The Fool's Theory team and publisher 11 bit Studios have released a new video For The Thaumaturgean interesting narrative RPG with a very particular style, which shows some phases of the gameplay, illustrating in particular the development of a quest.
In about 7 minutes, we therefore have the opportunity to see a cross-section of The Thaumaturge, including exploration of the settings, interaction with characters, dialogues and development of the story.
As befits a title constructed in this way, the narrative is preponderant, but there is no shortage of important choices to make.
Set in 1905 Warsaw, The Thaumaturge is a RPG with isometric view which has as its protagonist Wiktor Szulski, a “thaumaturge” dealing with several cases that lead him to explore various areas of the city and also get into a notable series of problems.
Szulski is a man endowed with a particular gift that is simultaneously also a considerable burden, dealing with various events on the tumultuous streets of Warsaw from the twentieth century.
The gift in question is the thaumaturgical touch that characterizes him and which has been passed down in his family for centuries and which leads him to be at the center of a series of events. In the video we see him dealing with the quest entitled “To dust you will return”, which allows us to see various areas of Warsaw and deal with different characters from the city's colorful population.
It's difficult to place The Thaumaturge in a specific genre, given that it ranges from narrative adventure to RPG, but it is certainly close to Disco Elysium in terms of setting and general style. Its release date is set for February 20, 2024 on PC and also on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, you can get to know it better in our review of The Thaumaturge.
