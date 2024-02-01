The Fool's Theory team and publisher 11 bit Studios have released a new video For The Thaumaturgean interesting narrative RPG with a very particular style, which shows some phases of the gameplay, illustrating in particular the development of a quest.

In about 7 minutes, we therefore have the opportunity to see a cross-section of The Thaumaturge, including exploration of the settings, interaction with characters, dialogues and development of the story.

As befits a title constructed in this way, the narrative is preponderant, but there is no shortage of important choices to make.

Set in 1905 Warsaw, The Thaumaturge is a RPG with isometric view which has as its protagonist Wiktor Szulski, a “thaumaturge” dealing with several cases that lead him to explore various areas of the city and also get into a notable series of problems.