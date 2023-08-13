The advanced police investigation against the Spanish Daniel Sancho, in provisional prison since Monday for the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, It enters a week in which the police can finish gathering key evidence and in which senior officials from Bangkok are scheduled to travel to the island of Phangan to follow the development of the case.

The agents, who have up to 84 days to complete the investigation from their entry into the prison on the island of Samui, try to get “all possible evidence” although they assure that the investigations are very advanced.partly because of Sancho’s confession.

The Spaniard confessed on August 5 to the crime committed on the island of Phangan (southern Thailand), where he was arrested, and has collaborated in the reconstruction of the events, something that could speed up the process and bring forward the start date of the trial.

Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had agreed to meet in Phangan on August 2, the day the surgeon was allegedly murdered and dismembered, whose remains were found in several locations, including the sea.

The agents, who have up to 84 days to complete the investigation from their entry into the prison on the island of Samui, try to get "all possible evidence"

The deputy director of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, will travel to Phangan this week to follow the latest developments in the case, police sources informed EFE.

Surachate, known as Big Joke, is a high-profile and controversial police official, and his involvement in the case demonstrates the high profile that Thailand has given to this murder.

Meanwhile, on the island of Phangan, the police will continue this week with the search for some of the fifteen parts in which Arrieta’s body was dismembered, according to Sancho confessed to the police during the interrogations, and that they have not yet been found, as well as the Colombian’s mobile phone.

In addition, the arrival, in principle over the next week, of several requested forensic analyzes that are carried out in laboratories in Bangkok, about 450 kilometers north of Phangan, is expected.

They must also verify and analyze security camera recordings to complete Sancho’s movements, a key part of the investigation.

Sancho arrived on the island on August 1 to meet Arrieta upon his arrival on August 2, according to the police report.

The day before, the Spaniard bought a knife and other utensils in a supermarket in the area.

The first lifeless remains of the Colombian appeared on August 3 in the landfill of an incinerator on the island. That same night Sancho went to the Phangan police station to report the disappearance of his friend.

On Friday the officers placed Sancho in police custody, while on Saturday they ordered his arrest while the 29-year-old confessed to the crime.

Sancho can face a maximum sentence of capital punishment, the only one contemplated for premeditated murder, although the Asian country does not usually execute the inmates and normally commutes the sentence to life imprisonment.

Daniel Sancho rented the bungalow.

Quarantine and family visit



Sancho, who entered provisional prison last Monday, will complete the 10-day isolation period this week, as a covid-19 protocol for new inmates, and will be able to hold his first meeting with his relatives.

This period will expire around Thursday, from which time, whenever the prison authorities deem it appropriate, you will be able to receive visits from your relatives.

The family of Sancho, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and grandson of fellow actor Félix Ángel Sancho Gracia -known by his two last names-, pleaded in a statement “that the media refrain from issuing any hasty judgment.”.

“We appreciate the interest of the press, but we cannot make statements at this time so as not to interfere in the investigation and to respect the very painful moment that both families are experiencing in this terrible situation that we have had to live,” reads the brief statement, read to EFE by Fernando Oca, director of the law firm that represents Sancho.

