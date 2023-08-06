The Thai police have assured Efe that a Spanish citizen has pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of a Colombian surgeon in Koh Phangan (southern Thailand). The Spaniard, identified by the police as Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, was being questioned since Friday by the Thai police, who assure that he has confessed to the crime and that he has revealed that he killed the Colombian, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, of 44 years old, out of “jealousy” and for fear that she would “cheat” him.

The name of the alleged perpetrator of the crime provided by the police coincides with that of the son of the actor Rodolfo Sancho (grandson of the also actor Sancho Gracia), as well as the photographs provided by the Thai police. Efe has unsuccessfully tried to contact the actor’s representative. As confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Spanish Embassy in Bangkok is already providing consular assistance to Sancho, who was arrested this Saturday and whose visa had been revoked.

Sancho had been being questioned since Friday by the Thai police, after he himself reported the disappearance of his friend, who supposedly had arrived on the island the day before, at a Kho Phangan police station on Thursday night.

The Spaniard is in the Koh Phangan police station and, according to Efe, on Monday he could be transferred to the neighboring island of Samui, where he would go to court. That day the judge is expected to review the case and the evidence presented by the police and decide whether he will formally charge him. The Spanish Embassy in Thailand is in direct contact with the detainee’s father, according to sources close to him.

According to what police sources told Efe, the young man must accompany the police to the places where he allegedly threw different parts of the Colombian’s dismembered body, including the sea. A garbage collector had discovered a severed pelvis and human intestines hidden in a bag of fertilizer dumped at a dump on the tourist island on Thursday, prompting police to begin investigating a possible murder.

During a new search at the same dump on Friday, more human remains were found, including a bag containing two parts of lower limbs, along with a T-shirt and shorts, local media reported.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The Thai police have not yet identified the body and had previously told Efe that they were looking for the rest of the members, especially the head. After these discoveries, the police had decided this Friday to question the Spaniard as a suspect, also after noticing that he showed cuts and scratches on his body when he had gone to the police station to report the disappearance.

Likewise, the police told Efe that the Spaniard was captured by the security cameras earlier this week buying knives, a saw and garbage bags, and that they have searched his accommodation on the island located in the Gulf of Thailand and known for its full moon parties These festivities, which bring together thousands of young people from all over the world, took place last week on one of the island’s beaches. According to him diary Bangkok Post, Citing sources of the investigation, the two men had arranged to travel and meet in Koh Phangan, where the alleged victim had reserved a room in a hotel from July 31 to August 3. Images from island security cameras collected by local media show the two on a motorcycle on August 2.