The police on the Thai island of Phagan have asked the judge handling the case of Daniel Sancho, the young Spanish chef imprisoned for killing and dismembering the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, to try him for premeditated murder and concealment or theft of a body, according to told Surapong Thanomjit, the area’s top police officer. The investigation is still ongoing to clarify the motive for the crime (sexual, economic…), whether or not the son of actor Rodolfo Sancho had prepared the murder and dismemberment of his friend and, also, to find the remains of the body that the detainee threw into the sea from a rented canoe, about 600 meters from the beach. The young man is still isolated in prison, has asked to contact his family and has requested medication for stress, as reported by TVE this morning.

Sancho has spent his second night in the prison on the island of Samui, where the judge has sent him until the time of the trial arrives. The defendant remains in the nursing unit until he exceeds the ten days of quarantine by covid protocol. That is why he can only be visited by his lawyer, who on Monday already told journalists who were waiting for him at the prison gate: “I think he is relaxed. He knows what he did; I have explained the process […]. He wants to plan how to live in here.” Sancho has asked to contact his family, while the Spanish Embassy has made arrangements in the prison to inquire about the state of the compatriot.

The investigators, in any case, want Sancho to be tried for premeditated murder, which would entail a greater penalty than if it had been a crime of rape. “We have enough evidence and now it is up to the court to start the trial,” Somsak Nurod, head of investigation at the Koh Phangan police station, told France Presse. Among them, Thai media recall the fact that the chef bought knives and cleaning products and garbage bags despite being in a hotel room.

Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit, head of the police region that includes Koh Phagan, told the local media kohphangannews that all the evidence points to the fact that it was a planned and programmed murder, despite the fact that Sancho has stated that he hit Arrieta in a fit and his head hit the bathtub and he perished.

The investigators insist that Arrieta and Sancho had been in a relationship for at least a year, and that it was the doctor who paid for the chef’s expenses in recent days, including a dinner between them as soon as the Colombian arrived in the country. “I had it all planned out,” Thai police insist. The agents have three months to present the final report to the judge. “At the moment, we continue to check images from security cameras and await the results of some DNA tests. As the laboratory is in Bangkok, we are taking a long time to receive some results,” a police source told Efe.

Meanwhile, the search continues to try to recompose Arrieta’s dismembered corpse. In fact, at the moment, only the parts of the body that the defendant confessed to having thrown into a landfill have been found, while those that he said he had thrown into the sea, in a canvas bag, are still being searched for. The police have located the canoe with which the Spaniard assures that he rowed into the waters that surround the island to submerge the pieces. So far, seven parts of the fifteen in which Arrieta’s body was dismembered have been found, according to Sancho’s confession to the police during interrogations. He even mistakenly pointed to bins where he claimed to have dumped body sections. “We believe that he could have been wrong, because he does not know the area well and he may have been disoriented,” a police source told the Efe news agency.

The family of the Colombian surgeon, for their part, has assured that they contacted Sancho after a couple of days without news from Arrieta. “Unable to contact Edwin, I went looking for him and looked at social media. I saw that this boy was with him and I wrote to him. He replied that he had been with my brother on the beach, but that he had lost track of him. I asked him how he had not reported his disappearance to the police and he replied: “I’ll take a shower and go. This is crazy, ”said Darlin Arrieta, the deceased’s sister, who assures that he had 80,000 euros in cash.