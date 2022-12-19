The Thai Armed Forces have launched a rescue operation on Monday in search of some thirty soldiers who disappeared after the shipwreck of their ship. “We are still looking for 31” of the 106 sailors of the “HTMS Sukhothai”, said the spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, Admiral Pogkrong Montradpalin, who pointed out that this past dawn the crew “lost control” of the ship, which began to sink after midnight, about 30 kilometers from the coast, at the height of Bang Saphan, in the south of the country.

The mission has the help of the Air Force, two military helicopters, a couple of frigates and an amphibious ship. So far some 75 people have been rescued from the fury of the sea. Images released by the Navy show the ‘HTMS Sukhothai’ completely tilted on one of its sides, half submerged in the water.

Montradpalin explained that the electrical system of the ship was damaged, to the point of causing the stoppage of the machines that guarantee its operation, due to the “strong tide”. One of the rescued declared that “the waves were quite high, around three meters, when the ship sank.”