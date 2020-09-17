Nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich (Tesak), shortly before his death, frankly confessed to several murders committed from 2003 to 2007. On Thursday, September 17, the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Svetlana Petrenko told Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to Petrenko, Martsinkevich, in particular, confessed to committing a double murder, which was not previously known to investigators. He described the events in detail and indicated the place where the bodies of the victims were hidden. The investigators who arrived at the scene confirmed the words of Martsinkevich.