ICR is investigating the crash in the Tver region of Prigozhin’s plane

The Investigative Committee of Russia (Investigative Committee of Russia) is investigating a criminal case into the crash of an Embraer business jet in the Tver region, which was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. This was reported to Lente.ru by the department.

The passenger of this flight was businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. The TFR said that the bodies of 10 dead were found at the crash site. Now experts are conducting molecular genetic examinations to identify all passengers.

Investigators recovered flight recorders from the crash site. They continue to inspect the area, and also seize items and documents that are important for establishing all the circumstances of the crash.

On August 23, an Embraer plane crashed in the Tver region. On board were seven passengers and three crew members, no one could be saved. Among the passengers was businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, as well as key Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin. According to one version of the investigation, there could be a bomb in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft.

On August 25, all the wreckage of the fallen business jet was removed from the crash site.