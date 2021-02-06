A fire in a nine-story building in New Moscow, which killed three people, could have been caused by a faulty electrical wiring.

On the website of the Metropolitan Department of the TFR reportedthat the investigation is considering various versions of the fire, including a faulty electrical wiring.

Now all the circumstances of the state of emergency are being established and expert examinations are being appointed.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, one adult and two children died in a fire in a residential building in the village of Mosrentgen, and another 14 people were injured.

One of the apartments on the second floor and balconies from the 3rd to the 9th floor caught fire. Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case.

According to the Department for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Fire Safety of Moscow, four victims of the fire were evacuated by helicopter, reports RIA News…

Crews of two ambulance helicopters from the Moscow Aviation Center evacuated a man, a woman and two children.

On board, they were accompanied by aviation medical teams. Now the victims are in specialized medical institutions of the city.