The Investigative Committee established the identity of the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who organized attacks on Russian airfields

In Russia, a court issued a warrant in absentia for the arrest in absentia of the commander of the 383rd separate regiment of remotely controlled aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Serhiy Burdenyuk, whom the Russian Investigative Committee (TFR) considers the organizer of attacks on military airfields in at least three regions of the country.

The drone invasion caused human losses and significant damage to Russian aviation. A criminal case against Burdenyuk was initiated by the military investigation department of the TFR for the Western Military District on the basis of materials collected by military counterintelligence officers of the FSB and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Burdenyuk was behind the attacks on Russian airfields

According to the investigation, since February 2002, Colonel Burdenyuk, together with unidentified persons from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been organizing crimes against the peace and security of mankind. The TFR considers him involved in attacks on three military airfields – Shaikovka in the Kaluga region, Diaghilevo near Ryazan and Engels in the Saratov region.

See also Scandal in Italy over insinuation that Putin helped Draghi fall According to investigators, on October 7, 2022, a UJ-22 Airborne drone, manufactured by NPP Ukrjet, attacked the parking lot of Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bombers at the Shaikovka military airfield

Photo: Valentin Kapustin / RIA Novosti

The operator of the 383rd regiment, who controlled it remotely, activated a powerful explosive device with striking elements mounted on the drone. However, there were no damages or losses.

Today, an explosion occurred at the Shaikovka military airfield in the Kaluga region. A drone fell, presumably from the border. There were no casualties. Airfield infrastructure and equipment are not damaged Vladislav Shapsha Governor of the Kaluga Region

Two subsequent attacks – December 5, 2022 on Diaghilevo and December 26 on the Engels airfield – have already caused significant damage. The Russian Defense Ministry reported losses among personnel and destroyed aircraft.

APU used Soviet drones

To attack Russian airfields, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used Soviet Tu-141 Strizh jet drones. They were designed in the USSR in the 1960s. These drones were developed as aerial reconnaissance vehicles.

Photo: Sofiia Gatilova / Reuters

They are able to cover more than a thousand kilometers. “Swifts” can fly at speeds of over a thousand kilometers per hour, in fact, on the verge of supersonic. They can be converted into a cruise missile by making changes to the “stuffing” of the drone. After the collapse of the USSR in 1992, the 383rd regiment of unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the Soviet army came under the jurisdiction of Ukraine.

In 2019, it was headed by Burdenyuk. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in February 2023, the base of the 383rd regiment in Khmelnytsky was fired upon by Kalibr missiles.