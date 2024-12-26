In-person consumption is falling, and e-commerce has suffered a slowdown
The textile sector experienced a great tsunami at the end of the year. Inditexthe main company in the sector, has suffered a severe correction on the stock market. After presenting results in mid-December, the company received a setback from the market – it was left…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#textile #sector #risking #sales #year #falling #consumption
Leave a Reply