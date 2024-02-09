The Kremlin published the full text of Carlson's interview with Putin in Russian

The full text of the interview of American journalist Tucker Carlson with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russian has appeared. Document published on the official Kremlin website.

On the president’s portal, the transcript of the conversation is posted not only in Russian, but also in English text versions. In addition, the Kremlin website makes it possible to watch a video of the conversation between the journalist and the Russian leader.

As Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov stated, Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson is capable of breaking a hole in the information wall erected by Europe and the United States in front of the Russian Federation. The senator also noted that the conversation with Carlson was notable for the very fact of the first interview of the Russian head of state with a leading US journalist since the beginning of the special military operation.

It was previously reported that in his video message after the interview, Tucker Carlson said that he was struck by the words about Putin’s readiness for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.