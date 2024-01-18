Free News published the text of the Supreme Court decision on the LGBT movement

The text of the decision of the Supreme Court of Russia on recognizing the “International LGBT Social Movement” as an extremist organization (the international LGBT social movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia) appeared in the public domain. A copy was published by the publication “Free News”.

The document became part of one of the administrative cases of an offense against a resident of the Saratov region; representatives of law enforcement agencies provided it to the participants in the process. The offender was charged with “displaying the symbols of an extremist organization” because of a photo with rainbow flags published on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The document, with reference to the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, states that the “International LGBT Social Movement” was created in the United States “as part of the birth control policy, which, among other things, offered the encouragement of non-traditional family relationships.” On the territory of Russia, it was possible to identify 281 individuals who propagate such an ideology and participate in the activities of the movement.

The text emphasizes that the LGBT movement “actually promotes the ideology of the destruction of traditional values ​​of family and marriage” and seeks to secure for its participants certain rights and freedoms both at the level of public recognition and at the legislative level. Representatives of the community, as stated in the document, lead a similar lifestyle and share common values ​​and traditions, using a “specific language” – feminives.

At the end of December 2023, the Ministry of Justice equated coming out (that is, a statement about belonging to the LGBT movement) to extremism, that is, in fact, it recognized such statements as unacceptable. Failure to comply with the ban may result in administrative and criminal liability.