Travel to the majestic Tokyo, in Japan, can be a very expensive destinationHowever, it is not necessary to spend so much money to connect with Asian culture, with this destination just 10 minutes from central Texas. This is the Japanase Tea Garden, located in San Antonio, which offers an experience of tranquility and beauty.

According to the official website, this site offers visitors from all over the world the opportunity to disconnect from the noise of the city and take a quick trip to Asia. The place was created in 1919when the commissioner of the park located in San Antonio, Ray Lambertbegan the transformation of space into a Japanese-style garden.

The garden entrance has a moon gate created by a famous Mexican artist, emulating concrete structures with a wood appearance. Also has a floral display with beautiful trails, stone bridges, a large 60 foot waterfall and ponds full of fish.

Incredible vegetation completes the Japanese garden

How to Get to the Japanese Garden in Texas



The site is located just 10 minutes by car from downtown San Antonio, Texas. If you choose to walk, the journey will be just 1 hour. The garden It is open from 7 AM (local time) and until 5 pmIn addition, admission is free.

Events such as wedding ceremonies or receptions can also be held in the garden, with capacity for more than 300 people. It is also possible hold celebrations and social events, from cocktail parties to dinners.

The design and layout of a Japanese tea garden is intended to evoke a sense of peace and reflection, making it a perfect location for the traditional tea ceremony. It should be noted that the place has great accessibility despite its complex structure..