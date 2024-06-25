According to the criteria of
The garden entrance has a moon gate created by a famous Mexican artist, emulating concrete structures with a wood appearance. Also has a floral display with beautiful trails, stone bridges, a large 60 foot waterfall and ponds full of fish.
How to Get to the Japanese Garden in Texas
The site is located just 10 minutes by car from downtown San Antonio, Texas. If you choose to walk, the journey will be just 1 hour. The garden It is open from 7 AM (local time) and until 5 pmIn addition, admission is free.
Events such as wedding ceremonies or receptions can also be held in the garden, with capacity for more than 300 people. It is also possible hold celebrations and social events, from cocktail parties to dinners.
The design and layout of a Japanese tea garden is intended to evoke a sense of peace and reflection, making it a perfect location for the traditional tea ceremony. It should be noted that the place has great accessibility despite its complex structure..
