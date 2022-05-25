Lieutenant Christopher Olivares, a public safety official, told CNN that all the victims were fourth-graders at Robb Elementary School in Yuvaldi, about 135 km west of San Antonio.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the identity of the attacker, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, and said he was a Yuvaldi resident.

The American newspaper “Washington Post” reported that the attacker who killed 19 children in an elementary school in Texas suffered from bullying in high school and on social media and while playing video games due to problems with his speech and accent, and he also left his mother’s house because of drug use.

This attack plunges the United States once again into the tragedies of shootings in educational circles, with the accompanying horrific scenes of traumatized students being evacuated by the security forces, and terrified parents asking for their children.

And the school shooting that killed the most in recent years dates back to 2018, when 17 people were killed by a former student who opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The United States witnesses almost daily shootings in public places, and major cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco are recording an increase in the rate of crimes committed with firearms, especially since the start of the pandemic in 2020.