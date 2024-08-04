Recently, Taste Atlas chose those it considered The best restaurants in the world to eat the famous tacosand this place in Texas won first place. However, a news item caused great disappointment among fans of Mexican cuisine.

According to the criteria of

The recognition was awarded by Food & Wine and 32 other food critics, who decided that The best place in the United States to enjoy tacos is Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQa small outdoor place in Austin, Texas.

The restaurant was chosen because it has a Unique fusion of Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex flavors which is a dish that has won the hearts of those most fond of this cuisine.

However, there was news that has saddened its customers, as through the official site they reported that Valentina’s Tex Tex BBQ is temporarily closedbut they recommended staying tuned to their social networks to find out the reopening date and/or find out about the new home of this popular restaurant.

The best tacos in the United States are served at Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, located in Texas



While they report the date on which you will be able to enjoy or try these tacos for the first time again, we will tell you about some of the options that have led to Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ has been ranked as the best place to eat tacos Worldwide.

Smoked Brisket Tacos: Smoked brisket tacos with sea salt, lime, guacamole and serrano tomato sauce.

Smoked brisket tacos with sea salt, lime, guacamole and serrano tomato sauce. Pulled Pork Sandwich: pulled pork sandwich with sauerkraut slaw and mesquite-smoked BBQ sauce.

pulled pork sandwich with sauerkraut slaw and mesquite-smoked BBQ sauce. Smoked Carnitas Tacos : Smoked carnitas tacos with caramelized onions, cilantro and tomatillo habanero sauce.

: Smoked carnitas tacos with caramelized onions, cilantro and tomatillo habanero sauce. Breakfast Tacos: include options like brisket and egg, or chorizo ​​and egg, all served on handmade flour tortillas.

Besides, Valentina’s uses beef and pork from Hartley Ranchwhich helps to ensure high quality in its products.