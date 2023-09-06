Texas Attorney Ken Paxton at a conference of Republican politicians hosted in Dallas in August 2022. BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

This Tuesday began in Texas the impeachment to the state’s attorney, Ken Paxton. The impeachment trial promises to become a high-octane event this week in the Republican stronghold. It is the first process in more than a century against one of the most important authorities of the entity. In addition, it threatens to become a public soap opera, as it will expose the infidelity of Paxton, a 60-year-old ultra-conservative Christian who has launched a crusade against abortion and in favor of gun ownership, in a case that accuses him of corruption, obstruction of justice and influence peddling. If found guilty, Paxton will lose the job he was elected to in 2015 and face sanctions.

He impeachment against Paxton kicked off Tuesday morning at the Austin Capitol. The official’s indictment consists of 20 articles accusing him of having favored a prominent businessman who donated $25,000 to his campaign in 2018. Paxton has been temporarily suspended from his duties since May and will lose office permanently if 21 of the 31 senators ( 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats) who are set up as a jury in the trial find him guilty. Among the lawmakers is Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, who will be able to hear the prosecution’s arguments, but she will not have the right to vote or participate in closed-door deliberations.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty this Tuesday to the charges brought against him by a special committee of the local House of Representatives. His defense has tried to shake off the accusation by ensuring there is no evidence of misconduct by the state’s attorney, a prominent longtime politician who was a Texas congressman and senator from 2003 to 2015.

Despite the Republican majority in the upper house, the senators rejected motions to derail the process. Through 16 quick rounds of voting, Paxton only garnered the support of ten Conservative Party lawmakers. Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Trump, who faced two impeachments, sent a message of support to the prosecutor, a passionate Trump supporter. “Ken will survive and continue to fight the swamp in Texas to put America above all else.” wrote on the social network X.

The senators make it clear with this morning’s votes that they are ready to hear testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution and defense. They will parade through the Capitol over the next two weeks to tell their version of events. The case is contained in some 4,000 pages assembled by the special committee. The investigation received broad support in the House of Representatives in May when 121 lawmakers voted to continue the process. Only 23 congressmen voted against. The judge will be Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, also a Republican. 12 trial administrators have been named, seven Republicans and five Democrats. All but one are lawyers.

At the center of the accusation against Paxton is the businessman Nate Paul, a real estate developer whose base of operations is Austin, the Texan capital. The accusation against the attorney general originates from the rebellion of eight lawyers from the Prosecutor’s Office, who went to the FBI to sue their boss under a law that encourages reporting in corruption cases. Nate Paul was taken into custody by authorities on June 8.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

According to this group of wayward prosecutors, Paxton broke the law to give Nate Paul an advantage in a series of federal investigations that the FBI opened in 2019 against the businessman for fraud. Paxton chose an inexperienced outside attorney, Brandon Cammack, as special counsel. He carried out investigations in search of information that actually had Paul’s offices as his final destination, indicated for having falsified information to obtain bank loans for 170 million dollars. Cammack collected emails, phone records and official documents from Paul’s rivals so that he would be one step ahead of the processes that followed him.

In exchange, the indictment says, Paul paid for the 2020 renovation costs of Paxton’s Austin home. The official had acquired the residence in 2018 for a million dollars. That same year, the businessman donated $25,000 to his re-election campaign. Paxton was elected in 2015 to replace Greg Abbott, the current governor of Texas.

“His obsession with anything related to Nate Paul was so obvious that it surprised me,” said James Brickman, one of the prosecutors who briefed the FBI on his boss’s conduct. The statement is among thousands of prosecution documents.

Job for the prosecutor’s mistress

The accusation against Paxton has a personal angle. Among the favors allegedly received by the prosecutor is that Paul employed Laura Olson, a woman with whom the prosecutor had an extramarital affair. The administrators of the impeachment They say the lawyer committed various irregularities in his effort to keep the infidelity secret in the hope of not damaging his political career, based on a voting base of ultra-conservative Christians.

Paul offered Olson a job at his real estate agency in June 2022. Prior to this, the woman had worked on the team of Republican state senator Donna Campbell. The businessman admitted in one of the court depositions that he hired Olson on Paxton’s recommendation for a salary of $65,000. The new job required Olson to move to Austin, which prosecution administrators believe was a requirement for Paxton to have his mistress in the same city.

Local media claim that Paxton admitted in 2018 that he had had this affair. He recognized him before a small group of collaborators from the Prosecutor’s Office in the company of his wife. He then claimed that he had put an end to it. The special committee of Congress believes that this was a lie and that the relationship continued for several months. Paul’s company created a fake Uber username to make it easier for the couple to meet clandestinely. The prosecutor also used disposable mobile phones to keep in touch with Olsen, a woman who has two children and has four divorces. This story will be made public in a series of testimonies that promise to put one of the most powerful politicians in Texas between a rock and a hard place.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.