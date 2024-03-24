A man from Texas, United States, was detained at the airport Salt Lake City International last Sunday, March 17 at try to board a flight from Delta Airlines with someone else's ID photo.

According to the information shared by the authorities, the man, identified as Wicliff Yves Fleurizard, 26 years old, tried to board the flight to Austin, but was arrested. Fleurizard had initially booked a Southwest flight, but was then moved to the next flight because he was full.

The man explained in his statement that he was trying to return to his hometown, George, because he had a visit from his family from Florida. Instead of waiting for the other plane to leave, he made a decision as strange as it was unexpected. In the boarding waiting room, began taking photos of other passengers' cards while they were not watching.

Although the improvised plan was successful at first, when he emerged from the bathroom where he had been hiding while other passengers boarded the plane, was discovered by the stewardess, who noticed there were no seats available. With the doors secured, the aircraft had already begun taxiing on the runway.

With the name of the passenger without a seat, the flight attendants detected that he did not have any ticket on the airline, and The plane was forced to return to the gate, where police met the Texas man. when descending. Apparently, when a young woman tried to board the plane, the reader pointed out that the ticket had already been used, and the cameras captured Fleurizard taking photographs of his cell phone.

The man left the bathroom and was discovered by the flight attendant, who noticed that there were no more seats available. Photo:iStock Share

What happened to the Texas man who tried to impersonate another passenger?

The Transportation Security Administration reported that Fleurizard used a photo ID that matched the name on the boarding pass, which allowed him to enter the plane without problems. Currently, he is cooperating with authorities in the investigation of the case.

According to the chain NBCNews, the man was transported to Salt Lake County with a federal arrest warrantand the only information referring to his case indicates that he had an active warrant in Austin, Texas, marked by authorities as “a person who has 'violent tendencies.'”