In the limits of Talk, Texasan innovative real estate project is developed that is capturing people’s attention. Elm Trails, an initiative of the construction company Lennar, presents ‘tiny houses’ which are offered as an innovative and low-maintenance housing alternative, as presented on their website.

Located on Elm Cove Street, these tiny homes offer an affordable living solution. With a total of more than ninety units planned, Forty-four of these charming residences have already been sold.. The uniqueness of Elm Trails lies in its two-story design.

The tiny house neighborhood in Texas

Each tiny house is in a price range between US$144,490 and US$160,000. It offers the buyer a complete home of approximately sixty-one square meters. The first floor houses a fully equipped kitchen, a dining room located under the stairs and a cozy living room, which can be used as a bedroom, which has a bathroom and laundry room. On the second floor, there is a multipurpose room, which can house an office, living room or even a bedroom, and another bathroom.

What the tiny house neighborhood is like in Texas

Converse, a city in Bexar County, Texas, is home to this innovative project. Located on the outskirts of the city, it offers a quiet environment. The real estate company highlights its proximity to lakes, where you can do water activities as well as go fishing.

This project went viral on social networks and the comments were immediate. In a video shared by @comunidadlatinaenusa where they give information about this group, Internet users mostly expressed their concern about the space.