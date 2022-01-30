First Halloweenlater screamNow it’s the turn of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Netflix recovers one of the most remembered titles of the slasher movies (subgenre of horror movies in which a masked psychopath kills a group of young people with a knife moved by a feeling of anger or revenge) to make his own version, as a sequel – reboot (reboot) because it retrieves the survivor of the first 1974 film.

What is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (the original) about?

The original film, which was directed by one of the great masters of horror, Tobe Hopperfollows a group of friends who get lost on a rural Texas highway, where they run into a strange family who, instead of helping them, leads them to become victims of a brutal killer who uses the skin of his victims as a mask. and starts killing them one by one using an electric saw.

the killer is Leatherface. From that encounter, only one survivor remained, named Sally Hardestywho miraculously managed to escape, but ended up completely traumatized by what happened to her.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre poster

After nearly 50 years in hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize idealistic young friends in Texas. Photo: Netflix.

What is the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie about?

The official synopsis of the film tells us the following: “After nearly 50 years in hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize idealistic young friends, who, by an unfortunate accident, disrupt their meticulously guarded world in a remote Texas town. Melody (Sarah Yarkin), Ella’s teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and Ella’s friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson) venture to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start a new company with a idealistic vision.

But their dream soon turns into a nightmare when they accidentally disturb the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose bloody legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents, including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre, who is hell-bent on exacting revenge.

Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré) is the sole survivor of the infamous 1973 massacre. Photo: Netflix.

When is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre released?

The release date of one of Netflix’s most anticipated projects for this 2022 is the 18th of February.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer 1