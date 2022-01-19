And these media quoted government sources as saying that the information sent to Mi5 led, during the second half of 2020, to open an investigation into the owner of Faisal Akram, but it was closed after more than a month.

He concluded that “there were no indications that he posed a terrorist threat at the time,” according to a source cited by the Telegraph.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation identified this 44-year-old British citizen as the hostage taker in a synagogue in Colleville, a city of 23,000 people located about forty kilometers from Dallas, Texas.

He was killed in a police raid on Saturday, while the four hostages were released unharmed. Sky News reported that Malik Faisal Akram, who was living in Blackburn in northern England, arrived in the United States before the New Year through John F. Kennedy Airport in New York before purchasing the weapon used during the hostage-taking.

The television station reported that he was imprisoned four times between 1996 and 2012, mainly on charges of disturbing public order, harassment and theft.